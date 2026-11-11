CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) ("CCL" or "the Company"), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment today of Ms. Maggie Bidlingmaier to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Bidlingmaier is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of AstenJohnson, a privately held global manufacturer of engineered fabrics and specialty materials serving the paper and nonwovens industries. Prior to joining AstenJohnson, Ms. Bidlingmaier served as Executive Vice President and President, Americas at Graphic Packaging Holding Company, a global leader in sustainable packaging, where she delivered growth through innovation, pricing discipline, and expansion into new segments and geographies. Ms. Bidlingmaier has also held senior leadership positions at INVISTA, a Koch Industries subsidiary, where she was responsible for the multi-year transformation of the business, and earlier at Avery Dennison Corporation, in senior sales leadership roles spanning both the label materials and RFID businesses.

Throughout her career, Ms. Bidlingmaier has established a reputation for driving growth, commercializing innovation, and enhancing profitability across large-scale industrial and manufacturing organizations. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin. She has also completed the Executive Development Program (EDP) at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Ms. Bidlingmaier brings to the Board extensive strategic, commercial and operational expertise, with deep experience across global manufacturing, sales and marketing.

Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Ms. Bidlingmaier to our Board. She brings an exceptional combination of strategic, commercial and operational leadership experience, along with deep expertise in sustainable packaging alongside important label industry knowledge. We look forward to the value her insights and contributions will bring to the Company."

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 27,000 people operating 225 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID-based technology systems for enterprise wide inventory accuracy, reliability and security, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the broad retail, apparel, consumer products and technology industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/ccl-industries-announces-appointment-of-new-director-1249839