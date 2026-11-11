Launch design partners from Australia, New Zealand and the UK

Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced Xforce by Xero (Xforce), which will provide accounting firms with a team of forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) and partner consultants to work with them to design their workflows for the AI era, on a trusted platform they control. The team will leverage XeroForce, Xero's APIs and Xero OS, and integrate with other software in a practice's technology stack to automate workflows end-to-end.

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Xforce by Xero provides team of forward-deployed engineers partner consultants to help accountants put AI to work

XeroForce, announced in May, helps practices turn manual tasks into durable, scalable workflows. Xforce brings the expertise FDEs and partner consultants to help firms put it to work for their practice, their employees, and their small business clients.

"Building on positive feedback on XeroForce in beta, Xforce by Xero puts experienced experts in the field with firms, helping them embed trusted, repeatable and scalable AI workflows that deliver greater consistency and efficiency, and give them time back to reinvest in growing their practice," said Diya Jolly, President of Product and Technology at Xero.

Xforce is in beta and is initially being developed with a handful of design partners in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, including Liston Newton Advisory in Australia, Nexia Christchurch and Shepherd Hensman in New Zealand and Azets and Sumer in the UK.

"Xero is excited to be working with these firms as our first design partners for Xforce by Xero. Together, we'll explore how AI and automation can make everyday accounting simpler, giving their people more time to support their clients. Our shared ambition is to champion clients' success, combining great technology with the personal advice and support that help their businesses thrive," said Jolly.

Xero brings 20 years of proprietary data and infrastructure trusted by more than 5 million customers around the world, along with a deep understanding of the workflows that matter to accountants and bookkeepers. All of Xero's AI innovations, including JAX, its agentic platform, are grounded in Accountable Intelligence and sit within the AI-native Xero OS.

"Accountants and bookkeepers are being asked to do more with fewer people, and fewer are entering the profession," said Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, CEO of Xero. "AI can help, but to scale it firms need hands-on support to build it into the way they work. Our partner consultants provided that support when thousands of firms moved from desktop to cloud, and now Xforce is designed to do the same for AI, with every firm deciding what gets automated on a trusted platform they control."

With Xforce firms decide which clients and data the workflows touch.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform and a trusted financial operating system for the AI era. Xero's purpose is to make life better for people in small business, their advisors and communities around the world. By unifying core financial operations (including accounting, payroll and payments) underpinned by insights and a robust ecosystem into autonomous workflows, we empower more than five million small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers across 180+ countries to move from managing records to making informed decisions. For further information, please visit xero.com.

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Contacts:

Frances Cohen

frances.cohen@xero.com

Xero Communications