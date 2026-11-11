Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Triumph Gold Corp., (TSXV: TIG) (OTCQB: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces that effective November 11, 2026, Russell Ball has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Ball has also been appointed Chair of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John Anderson in both capacities. Mr. Anderson will continue as a member of the Company's board of directors and as an advisor to the Company. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Ball, Marco Strub has stepped down as a director, and the Company thanks him for his services.

Russell Ball is an international mining executive with more than 30 years of experience across corporate finance, project development, strategy and operations. He spent nearly 20 years with Newmont Mining Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in his appointment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He later joined Goldcorp Inc., serving as Executive Vice President, Capital Projects and Corporate Development before becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He currently serves as Chair of Faraday Copper Corp. and as a director of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Thesis Gold Inc. and Compass Minerals International. Russell qualified as a Chartered Accountant in South Africa and as a Certified Public Accountant in the United States.

The Company also announces the appointment of Jessica MacDonald as Vice President, Exploration. Ms. MacDonald is an exploration leader with expertise in geological interpretation, target generation, 3D modelling and the management of large-scale exploration programs. She has experience advancing gold exploration projects in northern Canada, including at Agnico Eagle's Hope Bay Project in Nunavut. Jessica holds a Bachelor of Science (Earth and Ocean Science) from the University of Victoria in British Columbia.

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