POLIFORM AND YABU PUSHELBERG PRESENT SOLSTICE, AN IMMERSIVE INSTALLATION EXPLORING THE INTERSECTION OF DESIGN, NATURE AND ATMOSPHERE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poliform and Yabu Pushelberg present Solstice, an immersive installation in Shanghai that celebrates the brands' ongoing partnership through a unique experience transforming the location into a spatial sequence of seasonal landscapes.

Solstice explores the rhythm of nature and the moments of transition between seasons, framing the furniture within the natural, shifting cycles of nature. The exhibition unfolds through a sequence of shifting seasonal landscapes that introduce tactile environments distilled into their essential forms. Framing the collections through shifting terrains heightens the nuance of transition, placing Yabu Pushelberg's latest designs within an ethereal, dreamlike space.

The experience begins in an exterior garden, where mirrored walls draw visitors into the exhibition. Beyond the entry, the main gallery introduces Spring, where the Lanai bed system botanicals. In the adjacent galleries, Winter and Summer unfold. Winter takes form through snow spilling across a deep-blue mirrored floor reminiscent of a glacier, surrounding the Aqualuna armchairs, while Summer places a second pair of armchairs upon a reflective water surface framed by wild grasses.

Tucked away behind the main gallery, a private VIP lounge represents Autumn, completing the seasonal cycle with warm, earth-toned materials. By balancing the peaks of Winter and Summer against the renewal of Spring and the depth of Autumn, the exhibition captures the full cyclical rhythm that gives Solstice its name. Through the movement of light and shadow, the shifting environments guide visitors through a space where design and nature converge.

The experience is further shaped by a considered lighting and soundscape program designed to heighten the transitions between each seasonal landscape. Recalling the subtle ambient sounds of nature, the understated audio concept works quietly in the background to deepen the spatial immersion, reinforcing the evolving atmosphere as visitors move through the installation.

Solstice will be on view at YARD 200 in Shanghai from November 13-14, 2026.

While the installation is presented in Shanghai, the collaboration represents a broader creative partnership between Poliform and Yabu Pushelberg, with the story and work extending to a global audience.

George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, Founders of Yabu Pushelberg

"Solstice began with the same question that shaped the Lanai collection: what happens when boundaries begin to dissolve? Just as Lanai repositions the bedroom as a holistic environment rather than simply a place for sleep, the installation reimagines the showroom as a dynamic setting rather than a static display." - George Yabu, Founder, Yabu Pushelberg.

"When selecting a partner, we look for brands that share our values and a genuine curiosity about where design is going. Poliform is a master of sophistication and craft, but what made this debut so compelling was a mutual desire to push boundaries." - Glenn Pushelberg, Founder, Yabu Pushelberg.

Marco Spinelli, CEO of Poliform

"Our collaboration with Yabu Pushelberg marks the beginning of an important new chapter for Poliform. We were looking for a partner who could bring a fresh perspective to our idea of living, and we found that in Yabu Pushelberg, one of the world's leading design studios.

As this partnership is so important to us, we wanted to give it the attention it deserves by celebrating its launch with a big event. Shanghai was the natural choice. Yabu Pushelberg has a strong presence in this market, which is now one of the most important and fast-growing for high-end design. It was the perfect place to introduce the first project of our journey together.

I believe this is only the beginning. We share the same approach to design based on research, a strong culture, and the desire to create products that last over time. We see great potential in this partnership and look forward to developing new projects together that reflect the changing way people live."

Yabu Pushelberg x Poliform

The Lanai Bed System and Aqualuna Armchair form the foundation of the installation, presented as elements within a larger spatial experience. Lanai explores the bedroom as a holistic environment, using a modular platform bed, integrated storage, seating and case goods to create a more expansive setting around rest and daily rituals. Aqualuna brings a soft, enveloping form to the installation, appearing across the contrasting winter and summer landscapes.

About Yabu Pushelberg

Yabu Pushelberg designs places and products: immersive environments, compelling destinations, and considered goods. George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg founded the studio in 1980 with an emphasis on interior design and have since expanded the studio into a multidisciplinary practice that addresses multiple layers of human experience.

With offices in New York and Toronto and a team of more than a hundred creatives and professionals, the studio specializes in sensibilities spanning buildings, interiors, landscapes, lighting, furniture, objects, and graphics with a focus that goes well beyond what things look like, to how they make people feel.

Press Contacts:

Karla Otto | North America & Europe yabupushelbergglobal@karlaotto.com

The Qode | Middle East yabupushelberg@theqode.com

About Poliform

Founded in 1970 in the Brianza furniture district, Poliform is an Italian company recognized internationally for contemporary furniture and interior systems. Evolving from a family artisan business established in 1942, the company combines industrial expertise with a culture of craftsmanship to create furnishing solutions for every area of the home, including wardrobes, kitchens, living spaces, upholstered furniture, beds, and accessories. Guided by a design philosophy rooted in contemporary beauty, timeless elegance, and technical excellence, Poliform works with leading international designers to create collections that integrate seamlessly with architecture and respond to the changing ways people live. Today, the company distributes its collections through a global network of monobrand stores and partners, alongside its Contract division for residential, hospitality, and commercial projects worldwide.

Press Contacts

Manuela Catelli | Europe & Middle and East Asia manuela.catelli@poliform.it

Yanhan Ni | China yh.ni@poliform.cn

Antonio Scotto di Carlo | Americas antonio.scottodicarlo@poliformusa.com

Download the press kit:

www.poliform.it/en/press-kit-2026/

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