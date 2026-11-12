VetClaims.ai Highlights Sponsor a Vet Initiative in Recognition of Veterans Day 2026

Veteran-owned company encourages continued support for former service members while drawing attention to the challenges of navigating VA disability benefits.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / As Americans observe Veterans Day, VetClaims.ai, a veteran-owned company specializing in VA disability claims education and preparation assistance, is highlighting its Sponsor a Vet initiative as part of its broader commitment to supporting former members of the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans Day provides an annual opportunity to recognize the men and women who have served in the military. For many veterans, however, the transition to civilian life presents challenges that extend well beyond their years of active service. Accessing healthcare, understanding disability benefits, securing employment, and navigating administrative processes can become significant responsibilities after leaving the military.

Through its Sponsor a Vet initiative, VetClaims.ai is drawing attention to the importance of practical assistance and continued community involvement in addressing these challenges.

The initiative reflects a broader discussion surrounding veteran support: how individuals, businesses, and communities can translate appreciation for military service into meaningful action throughout the year.

Supporting Veterans Beyond Veterans Day

For veterans managing service-connected medical conditions, understanding the Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims process can be an important part of securing available benefits. Yet the process often involves gathering military records, reviewing medical documentation, understanding eligibility requirements, and determining how particular conditions relate to military service.

These requirements can be particularly challenging for individuals who have been out of the military for years or who are unfamiliar with the terminology and documentation standards involved.

VetClaims.ai was established to help address these difficulties through educational resources, technology-enabled tools, and individualized assistance with organizing and developing claims-related evidence.

The company operates with a focus on helping veterans better understand their circumstances and approach the claims process with more complete information. Veterans retain responsibility for reviewing, approving, and submitting their own claims to the VA.

The Sponsor a Vet initiative brings an additional dimension to the company's efforts by encouraging attention and participation around the needs of former service members.

The initiative has also received public support from comedian, actor, and podcaster Gerard Michaels, who is helping bring attention to the campaign and its mission. "Nobody deserves to live the American dream more than those who risk all to defend it. Our veterans fought for us, it's our turn to fight for them," Michaels stated in support of the initiative. His message reinforces the campaign's emphasis on turning appreciation for military service into meaningful support for those who have served.

Rather than treating Veterans Day solely as a commemorative occasion, the initiative presents an opportunity to consider the forms of assistance veterans may need after their military careers have ended.

A Company Founded on Personal Military Experience

The mission behind VetClaims.ai is closely connected to the experiences of its founder and CEO, Lukas Simianer, a United States Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

Simianer enlisted in the Army at 17 and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. During his deployment to Afghanistan, he was wounded in combat at the age of 19.

Following his military service, Simianer experienced significant difficulties transitioning to civilian life, including a period of homelessness and challenges navigating his own disability claims process.

Those experiences ultimately influenced his decision to establish VetClaims.ai, combining his background in healthcare and technology with an understanding of the obstacles former service members can encounter.

The company has since expanded into a national operation serving veterans across the United States.

According to company figures reported in September 2026, VetClaims.ai has assisted more than 80,000 veterans since its launch and employs 438 people, approximately 78 percent of whom are military veterans.

That veteran-majority workforce is a central component of the company's approach, allowing former service members to work directly with individuals who have firsthand familiarity with military life and the transition to civilian responsibilities.

Encouraging Greater Awareness of Available Resources

Beyond individual claims preparation, VetClaims.ai has participated in initiatives intended to expand veterans' access to information, services, and community connections.

The company maintains a partnership with the Purple Heart Foundation, an organization affiliated with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and has supported community programs serving veterans and military families.

Its involvement reflects the growing importance of collaboration between veteran-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local communities in addressing the needs of former service members.

At the same time, access to reliable information remains an important consideration for veterans seeking disability benefits.

VetClaims.ai operates as a private company and is not accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Its services focus on educational assistance, records organization, and claims-related resources rather than legal representation or filing claims on behalf of veterans.

Free assistance is also available through VA-accredited Veterans Service Organizations, including Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.

By encouraging veterans to understand the resources available to them, the company aims to support more informed decision-making throughout the disability claims process.

Recognizing Service Through Continued Commitment

Veterans Day commemorates military service, but the circumstances facing veterans do not follow an annual calendar. Medical needs, financial pressures, and administrative challenges can persist for years after an individual leaves active duty.

For companies operating within the veteran services sector, the occasion also provides an opportunity to examine how their work contributes to the long-term well-being of the military community.

VetClaims.ai's Sponsor a Vet initiative reflects that emphasis on continued engagement and the importance of recognizing veterans through more than ceremonial expressions of gratitude.

As Veterans Day 2026 is observed nationwide, the company is encouraging greater awareness of the needs of former service members and the opportunities available to support them.

Individuals interested in learning more about the initiative can visit the VetClaims.ai Sponsor a Vet page for additional information.

About VetClaims.ai

VetClaims.ai is a Texas-based, veteran-owned company providing educational resources, technology-enabled tools, and VA disability claims preparation assistance to veterans nationwide. Founded by U.S. Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient Lukas Simianer, the company focuses on helping former service members understand the claims process and organize supporting documentation. VetClaims.ai has served more than 80,000 veterans since its launch. The company is not VA-accredited and does not represent veterans before the Department of Veterans Affairs. For additional information, visit www.vetclaims.ai.

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SOURCE: VetClaims.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vetclaims.ai-highlights-sponsor-a-vet-initiative-in-recognition-1250368