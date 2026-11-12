ThreatBook Named a "Strong Performer" in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for NDR Report for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Gartner released its 2026 "Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response (NDR)" report. On the strength of TDP's user reputation and product capabilities, ThreatBook has been named in the "Strong Performer" quadrant for the fourth consecutive year.

Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" is based on genuine reviews from enterprise users and provides a peer-perspective reference for technology and service procurement across two dimensions: "User Interest and Adoption" and "Overall Experience."

According to Gartner: "The Voice of the Customer covers vendors whose products fit this market and that had 20 or more eligible published reviews during the 18-month evaluation period ending August 31, 2026. Reviews submitted by vendor partners and by companies with revenue of less than US$50 million are excluded. In the Network Detection and Response market, Gartner Peer Insights published a total of 1,245 reviews and ratings during this evaluation period."Of these, ThreatBook TDP received 84 reviews from users worldwide in the finance, manufacturing, energy, IT and retail industries, with a five-star positive review rate of 100% and a willingness to recommend of 97%, and multiple metrics, including product experience, are industry-leading. Selected reviews are as follows:

Currently, ThreatBook TDP has been deployed at thousands of leading enterprises in key industries such as finance, energy, electric power, internet and intelligent manufacturing, helping users achieve visible, precise and proactive defense in a dynamic threat environment.

In terms of visibility, TDP supports on-premises, multi-cloud and hybrid network deployments, monitoring all north-south and east-west traffic both in the cloud and on-premises in a unified manner, providing users with consistent network visibility and attack surface discovery capabilities.

TDP supports on-premises, multi-cloud and hybrid network deployments, monitoring all north-south and east-west traffic both in the cloud and on-premises in a unified manner, providing users with consistent network visibility and attack surface discovery capabilities. In terms of threat detection, TDP achieves a false positive rate below 0.003%, precisely detecting unknown threats such as 0-day attacks, encrypted attacks and covert tunnels; at the same time, it intelligently aggregates attack chains from the attacker's perspective to fully reconstruct the attack process.

TDP achieves a false positive rate below 0.003%, precisely detecting unknown threats such as 0-day attacks, encrypted attacks and covert tunnels; at the same time, it intelligently aggregates attack chains from the attacker's perspective to fully reconstruct the attack process. In terms of automated response, TDP supports automated bypass blocking and integrates with security products from dozens of brands to achieve closed-loop remediation; in addition, TDP can also connect with AI security agents such as Flocks, greatly improving operational efficiency, and is highly recognized by enterprises across industries.

With its leading real-world detection and response capabilities, ThreatBook TDP has repeatedly been recognized by authoritative international institutions, and was recently named in the first quadrant of the "Frost Radar: Network Detection and Response (NDR), 2026" report as the only company from China. Going forward, ThreatBook will continue to leverage its core AI+TI capabilities to provide industry users with more trustworthy network detection and response support.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ThreatBook

ThreatBook is the agentic security company focused on AI for Security, and Security for AI. Founded in 2015, ThreatBook is a global cybersecurity company that combines AI with deep threat intelligence to defend enterprises across all stages of the security lifecycle: precision, automated triage and response, and risk reduction.

With unique vantage points across the Asia Pacific region, ThreatBook delivers intelligence that bridges Eastern and Western threat landscapes, providing an unmatched perspective for global defenders against nation-state actors, cybercriminal groups, and emerging attack campaigns. ThreatBook operates the #1 security community in APAC and empowers the industry with free security tools.

ThreatBook is accredited by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), recognized for the company's innovative and robust suite of agentic security solutions. Furthermore, leading analyst firm Forrester recognized ThreatBook in Forrester's Network Analysis and Visibility Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025 report, whereby ThreatBook was one of a limited number of vendors cited. ThreatBook received two accolades at the CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Awards 2026: the "Best in AI-Powered Cybersecurity" award; and the "Rising Star" award. More recently, ThreatBook TDP was recognized by Gartner Peer InsightsTM as a 'strong performer' in the 2026 Voice of the Customer report for Network Detection and Response (NDR).

To learn more, visit www.threatbook.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

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