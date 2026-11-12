Sichuan's Guangwu Mountain Sends "a Whole Autumn" to the World, Drawing an Enthusiastic Response Overseas

BAZHONG, China, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, the "Global Red Leaf Airdrop Initiative," a highlight of the 24th China Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival, has continued to capture attention overseas. The Chinese animated short film "Guangwu Mountain Sends a Whole Autumn to the World" has appeared on landmark screens in South Korea, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Russia, with live red-leaf interactions staged on the streets, gaining warm praise from local audiences.

On screen, the crimson leaves of Guangwu Mountain's ring-cupped oaks turn into winged envelopes that fly past landmarks in country after country, dressing city streets in "Guangwu Mountain-style autumn." During the screenings, real red leaves drifted down onto the streets and passers-by joined in by catching them; some of the leaves concealed limited-edition festival tickets, giving overseas audiences a glimpse of Guangwu Mountain and the chance to experience the autumn splendor of "China's No. 1 Red Leaf Mountain." The airdrops reached Seoul in South Korea, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Bangkok in Thailand and Kazan in Russia, drawing an enthusiastic response from local residents. This year's festival has innovatively pooled land, sea and urban-screen resources to build a three-pronged "land-sea-air" matrix for global culture and tourism outreach. On October 18, the "Guangwu Mountain Autumn Train," a China-Europe Railway Express service, set off from Chengdu International Railway Port for Lódz, Poland. On October 20, the "Autumn Across the Ocean" maritime airdrop set sail from Luzhou Port, Sichuan's first open waterway port, with containers laden with autumn scenery heading downstream on voyages to Southeast Asia.

This golden autumn, Guangwu Mountain extends a sincere invitation to global travelers: follow the leaves and keep your rendezvous with the Ba Mountains; amid forests ablaze with color, admire the finest red leaves and meet the finest version of yourself. The mountain's Red Leaf Index has now reached Level III, marking the official start of the best viewing season. Known as "Asia's longest natural red carpet" and "China's No. 1 Red Leaf Mountain," the scenic area is welcoming visitors from near and far with hillsides of crimson foliage.

From Chengdu International Railway Port to Luzhou Port, the China-Europe Railway Express to ocean-going shipping lanes, Guangwu Mountain is carrying "a whole autumn" to the world. Bazhong City is sharing the beauty of the autumn with the world openly.

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