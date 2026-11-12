e.l.f. Beauty Invites Community to Co-Create a Better World for Every Eye, Lip and Face

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), a purpose-led, results-driven company, prioritizes its relationship with its community, adopting an operating model of Zero Distance to encourage and engage in open dialogue with every eye, lip and face. As the company publishes its fifth annual impact report for Fiscal Year 2026 today, e.l.f. Beauty moves closer to its community with the launch of "Dial 0 for Zero Distance," an opportunity to interact directly with CEO and Chairman Tarang Amin.

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Dial '0' for Zero Distance: e.l.f. Beauty invites its community to connect directly with Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin, share the causes they care about and help shape the company's future impact.

Yes, a direct line. To the CEO. For kindred spirits to use and share what they care about.

That's how e.l.f. Beauty shows up as a different kind of company by building brands that disrupt norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Zero Distance means just that: no daylight between insight and action; no daylight between the company and its community.

e.l.f. Beauty's purpose is to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Amin consistently emphasizes that e.l.f. Beauty cares about what its community cares about. That principle of Zero Distance mirrors the company's approach to its business, prioritizing co-creating its disruptive brands and its high-quality, accessibly priced products with fans and followers.

Having just reported its 2Q Fiscal Year 2027 earnings results and the company's 31st consecutive quarter of net-sales increases, Amin says how e.l.f. Beauty grows is as important as how much it grows.

"One of the things I have learned is that there's always more to learn and more we can do. That is why Zero Distance is so important to us," says Amin. "This impact report is Zero Distance in action. We want to spark conversations, awareness and, more importantly, meaningful action. Thank you to everyone in the community who cares about making the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. I hope to hear from you."

Here's how to join the conversation:

Right now, the community can call or click a tap-to-dial online experience to learn more from Amin about e.l.f. Beauty's purpose platform and leave a voicemail with feedback on the impact report and the causes they care about.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 9 am to 12 pm Pacific Time, Amin will host a live call-in session for one-to-one conversations with the community about the impact report and the always-on work e.l.f. Beauty does to encourage self-expression, embody our ethics and empower others.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 10 am to 11 am Pacific Time, the community is invited to join an e.l.f. Beauty Town Hall, typically reserved for employees, through LinkedIn or Twitch. In the spirit of Zero Distance, it will be an inside-out look at the company culture that prioritizes High-Performance Teamwork, starting with the inspirational quote and collective stretching and breath work that begin every town hall. The agenda includes a share-out of the impact report with details from Amin, leaders of the company's impact and sustainability teams, and purpose partners.

"I'm proud to share how we make a positive impact in the world while continuing to deliver strong business results. And we always strive to raise those bars," Amin says.

Key initiative highlights from the latest impact report, now available on www.elfbeauty.com/impact, include:

Change the Board Game: With a Board of Directors that puts e.l.f. Beauty among the top 1% of publicly traded U.S. companies for board diversity, this is e.l.f. Beauty's purpose initiative celebrating positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. It aims to increase the number of women and people of color on U.S. public company boards. More than 500 like-minded organizations, individuals and companies joined the e.l.f.-led coalition; and 58% of graduates from the e.l.f. Beauty-supported board readiness program from the National Association of Corporate Directors have been placed on boards

Fair Trade: e.l.f. Beauty was the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified manufacturing facilities. e.l.f. Beauty Fair Trade Community Development Fund supported worker-led initiatives across community, healthcare, housing and transportation, touching 1,600+ people

Empowering legendary females: e.l.f. Brands supports the power of sports to build confidence and develop future leaders. e.l.f., working with Parity, prepared an international report that found women who play sports growing up are nearly 50% more likely to hold leadership roles at work than women who played little or no sports

Advancing women's health: The rhode Futures Fund made its deepest philanthropic commitment to the Foundation for Women's Health. The $5 million investment over three years supports rhode founder Hailey Bieber's passion to bring greater awareness and more impactful research to an area that has been historically underfunded

Co-creating global impact with the next generation: e.l.f. Beauty partnered with RIVET across the UK and India to fuel Zero Limits, a youth-led, community-driven initiative to expand access to funding, training and mentorship. Through the initial phase, 100 changemakers will turn local ideas into real-world solutions

Supporting kind hearts: e.l.f. Beauty donates more than 2% of net profits to causes the community cares about each year, totaling more than $4 million in Fiscal Year 26. The company also matches all employee contributions during its annual holiday match program and Amin and his wife, Hirni, personally match those donations, too. The impact reached more than 200 non-profit organizations

Clean electricity: e.l.f. Beauty has made a commitment by its brands to source 50% clean electricity across their manufacturing suppliers by March 31, 2032. Use of clean energy across e.l.f.'s brands' direct suppliers has grown from 2% in Fiscal Year 23 to 14% in Fiscal Year 26, driven by supplier investments

e.l.f. Beauty's mantra is: Anything is e.l.f.ing possible.

To join "Dial 0" for Zero Distance activations:

Call (510) 327-3536 to leave CEO and Chairman Tarang Amin a voicemail about causes the community cares about Outside the U.S.? Connect directly via the internet at elfbeauty.com/impact/dial0.

On Nov. 13, 9 am to 12 pm PT, call for a chance to speak with him live

On Nov. 19, 10 am PT, join e.l.f. Beauty's Impact Town Hall live on LinkedIn using this link, https://lnkd.in/gvdjQ6Xp, or on Twitch at twitch.tv/elfyou.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is a bold disruptor with a kind heart, fueled by a mission to make the best of beauty accessible and a purpose to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Purpose led and results driven, e.l.f. Beauty is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Beauty's global portfolio of brands includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, e.l.f. Hair, Naturium, rhode and Well People. e.l.f. Brands products are vegan, e.l.f. clean and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. Brands are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111572259/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Critchell

scritchell@elfbeauty.com