Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 12 October 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces the European launch of Ranluspec (ranibizumab). Ranluspec was approved by the European Commission in February 2026 and has equivalent efficacy and comparable safety to its reference medicine, Lucentis*1.
About Ranluspec (ranibizumab)
CONTACTS
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2433080
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433080 12.11.2026 CET/CEST