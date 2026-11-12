ASSA ABLOY acquires Rometal in Brazil

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire Rometal, a Brazil-based manufacturer of aluminum solutions and accessories, including interior door systems, cabinet doors, frames and pullers.

"I am very pleased to welcome Rometal to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in emerging markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Rometal has built a strong business with a reputation for innovative, high-quality solutions that combine functionality with beautiful modern design," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President and Head of the Americas Division. "With this acquisition, we will strengthen our product offering and expand our reach into complementary channels, creating an exciting platform for continued growth. We look forward to welcoming the Rometal team to ASSA ABLOY."

Rometal was founded in 1983 and has some 500 employees. The main office and factory are located in Veranópolis, Brazil. Rometal will be part of the Latin American Business Segment within the Americas Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MBRL 332 (approx. MSEK 580) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

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https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-rometal-in-brazil,c4423509

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4423509/4369442.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/image-rometal,c3580315 Image Rometal





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