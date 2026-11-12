SciBase: Interim report
January 1 - September 30, 2026
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
The third quarter in figures
- Net sales were TSEK 14,621 (10,339), +41%, cleared for currency effects +45%.
- The loss after tax was TSEK 25,768 (18,170).
- The loss per share was SEK 2.52 (4.66).
- The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 21,999 (17,287).
- The gross margin was 72,3% (69.5%).
- Electrode sales volume increased by 36% and was 28,896 (21,278) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 40%.
The first nine months in figures
- Net sales were TSEK 44,207 (27,987), +58%, cleared for currency effects +64%.
- The loss after tax was TSEK 77,478 (61,763).
- The loss per share was SEK 8.11 (18,04).
- The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 81,667 (63,754).
- The gross margin was 58.0% (68.8%).
- Electrode sales volume increased by 73% and was 99,500 (57,546) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 76% (incl deliveries to Castle).
Important events during the quarter
- Overall sales increased by 41% (+45%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 18% vs Q2-25 (increased by 19% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 68% (66% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 286%.
- The gross margin was negatively affected in the quarter by currency development (negative impact of around 0.6%), increased gold price and continued investments to ramp up production which has been balanced by implementation of improvements in production. Cleared for currency effects the margin was around 73%.
- SciBase submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand the U.S. indication for Nevisense to include the assessment of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers (keratinocyte skin cancers).
- SciBase announced an expanded collaboration with Castle Biosciences, received an additional order of approximately SEK 5 million for an additional clinical study.
- The Board decided on a fully underwritten rights offering of around MSEK 57.5 before issue costs.
- SciBase announced changes in senior management.
Important events after the end of the period
- SciBase and Nevisense secured first US payer coverage with major insurance company. For a medtech company, this is one of the milestones that matters most: it means insurers now recognize the company's non-invasive skin assessment technology as a covered, reimbursable procedure.
- SciBase announced the outcome of the rights issue.
- SciBase announced that a new study will be initiated in a collaboration between NIH (National Institute of Health, US) and the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF). In the NIH led study - THREAT (Testing Harms Related to Exposure to Allergenic Toxins), SciBase Nevisense and its Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology will be used as a primary endpoint to explore how environmental exposure impacts the skin.
Financial overview
July 1, 2025 -
July 1 - Sep 30
Jan 1 - Sep 30
Sep 30, 2026
Jan 1 - Dec 31
THE GROUP
2026
2025
2026
2025
Rolling-12
2025
Net sales, SEK ths
14 621
10 339
44 207
27 987
56 682
40 461
Gross margin, %
72,3 %
69,5 %
58,0 %
68,8 %
59,1 %
67,0 %
Equity/Asset ratio, %
10,6 %
62,0 %
10,6 %
62,0 %
36,4 %
12,8 %
Net indebtness, multiple
8,47
0,61
12,23
0,61
1,74
6,84
Cash equivalents, SEK ths
13 532
24 757
13 532
24 757
13 532
22 604
Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths
-21 999
-17 287
-81 667
-63 754
-102 492
-84 579
Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK*
-2,52
-4,66
-8,11
-18,04
-12,54
-24,16
Shareholder's equity per share, SEK*
0,55
8,58
0,59
9,78
2,96
1,85
Average number of shares, 000'*
10 225
3 902
9 549
3 424
6 617
3 604
Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*
10 225
4 142
10 225
4 142
10 225
4 142
Share price at end of period, SEK*
15,90
38,00
15,90
38,00
15,90
29,00
Number of sold electrodes, pieces
28 896
21 278
99 500
57 546
128 134
86 180
Average number of employees
50
34
49
35
48
37
*Recalculated for in June 2026 performed reverse split, 1:100.
This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 12, 2026.
This report has been comprehensively reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Contact person:
Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72, e-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com
For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com
Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se
About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.
Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.
Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.
The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases
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SciBase Interim Report Q3 2026 final clean
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