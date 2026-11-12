SciBase: Interim report

January 1 - September 30, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The third quarter in figures

Net sales were TSEK 14,621 (10,339), +41%, cleared for currency effects +45%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 25,768 (18,170).

The loss per share was SEK 2.52 (4.66).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 21,999 (17,287).

The gross margin was 72,3% (69.5%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 36% and was 28,896 (21,278) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 40%.

The first nine months in figures

Net sales were TSEK 44,207 (27,987), +58%, cleared for currency effects +64%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 77,478 (61,763).

The loss per share was SEK 8.11 (18,04).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 81,667 (63,754).

The gross margin was 58.0% (68.8%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 73% and was 99,500 (57,546) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 76% (incl deliveries to Castle).

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 41% (+45%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 18% vs Q2-25 (increased by 19% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 68% (66% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 286%.

while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 286%. The gross margin was negatively affected in the quarter by currency development (negative impact of around 0.6%), increased gold price and continued investments to ramp up production which has been balanced by implementation of improvements in production. Cleared for currency effects the margin was around 73%.

SciBase submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to expand the U.S. indication for Nevisense to include the assessment of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers (keratinocyte skin cancers).

SciBase announced an expanded collaboration with Castle Biosciences, received an additional order of approximately SEK 5 million for an additional clinical study.

The Board decided on a fully underwritten rights offering of around MSEK 57.5 before issue costs.

SciBase announced changes in senior management.

Important events after the end of the period

SciBase and Nevisense secured first US payer coverage with major insurance company. For a medtech company, this is one of the milestones that matters most: it means insurers now recognize the company's non-invasive skin assessment technology as a covered, reimbursable procedure.

SciBase announced the outcome of the rights issue.

SciBase announced that a new study will be initiated in a collaboration between NIH (National Institute of Health, US) and the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF). In the NIH led study - THREAT (Testing Harms Related to Exposure to Allergenic Toxins), SciBase Nevisense and its Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology will be used as a primary endpoint to explore how environmental exposure impacts the skin.

Financial overview











July 1, 2025 -



July 1 - Sep 30 Jan 1 - Sep 30 Sep 30, 2026 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2026 2025 2026 2025 Rolling-12 2025 Net sales, SEK ths 14 621 10 339 44 207 27 987 56 682 40 461 Gross margin, % 72,3 % 69,5 % 58,0 % 68,8 % 59,1 % 67,0 % Equity/Asset ratio, % 10,6 % 62,0 % 10,6 % 62,0 % 36,4 % 12,8 % Net indebtness, multiple 8,47 0,61 12,23 0,61 1,74 6,84 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 13 532 24 757 13 532 24 757 13 532 22 604 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -21 999 -17 287 -81 667 -63 754 -102 492 -84 579 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK* -2,52 -4,66 -8,11 -18,04 -12,54 -24,16 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK* 0,55 8,58 0,59 9,78 2,96 1,85 Average number of shares, 000'* 10 225 3 902 9 549 3 424 6 617 3 604 Number of shares at closing of period, 000'* 10 225 4 142 10 225 4 142 10 225 4 142 Share price at end of period, SEK* 15,90 38,00 15,90 38,00 15,90 29,00 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 28 896 21 278 99 500 57 546 128 134 86 180 Average number of employees 50 34 49 35 48 37 *Recalculated for in June 2026 performed reverse split, 1:100.













This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 12, 2026.

This report has been comprehensively reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72, e-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4423366/4368663.pdf SciBase Interim Report Q3 2026 final clean

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