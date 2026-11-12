Sungrow Unveils PowerStack 3.0, Unlocking C&I New Era with Scene-in-One Integration

HEFEI, China, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Energy Pioneer Summit (GEPS) 2026, Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, officially launched its next-generation PowerStack 3.0 commercial and industrial (C&I) ESS series for the global market. Designed for diverse application scenarios, the new series combines comprehensive product upgrades, an innovative system architecture, and AI-powered capabilities to deliver integrated solutions tailored to different scenarios. It marks a shift from traditional All-in-One physical integration towards a new era of the "Scene-in-One" solution, where system configurations are designed around specific application needs.

Pioneering the Industry, Multi-Scenario Dock

As C&I ESS applications become increasingly diverse, the growing range of operating requirements makes conventional solutions based on multiple standalone devices more challenging to deploy and manage. Addressing this trend, PowerStack 3.0 introduces an industry-first multi-scenario dock, featuring four dedicated modules: PCS Module, Solar Module, Charging Module, Microgrid Module. The modular architecture enables tailored system configurations, supports multiple revenue opportunities, and simplifies project deployment, helping users maximize the value of every watt.

Standalone ESS - Fewer Variants to Stock: By combining PCS power modules in different configurations, the system can flexibly switch between 2-hour and 4-hour configurations to meet varying discharge-duration requirements, reducing equipment inventory and management costs.

By combining PCS power modules in different configurations, the system can flexibly switch between 2-hour and 4-hour configurations to meet varying discharge-duration requirements, reducing equipment inventory and management costs. PV-plus-storage - No Extra Inverter Required: With the PV-storage module, the energy storage PCS to handle PV power conversion, the product can easily become a DC-coupled system, eliminating the need for additional equipment and complex commissioning.

With the PV-storage module, the energy storage PCS to handle PV power conversion, the product can easily become a DC-coupled system, eliminating the need for additional equipment and complex commissioning. PV-storage-charging - Faster Project Deployment: With the EV charging module, PowerStack 3.0 enables DC coupling across the entire PV, storage, and charging chain, reducing installation and system integration work, helping shorten project implementation timelines and reduce construction costs.

With the EV charging module, PowerStack 3.0 enables DC coupling across the entire PV, storage, and charging chain, reducing installation and system integration work, helping shorten project implementation timelines and reduce construction costs. Microgrid - Take on Tougher Weak Grids: With the microgrid module, PowerStack 3.0 can maintain power to critical loads during grid outages. It enables a true 0ms seamless switchover from grid-connected to off-grid operation without a separate static transfer switch (STS) cabinet, helping keep factory operations running without interruption.

AI-Powered Intelligence Across the Entire Project Lifecycle

PowerStack 3.0 integrates Bubbly, Sungrow's proprietary AI assistant, to bring intelligent support to every stage of a C&I ESS project's entire lifecycle-from planning and commissioning to operation and maintenance. Designed to adapt to different application scenarios, Bubbly acts as an intelligent expert to help improve decision-making, simplify workflows, and optimize plant performance.

Design Agent: Bubbly combines real-world images from satellites with 3D modeling, then generates a tailor-made design proposal in just 30 seconds, including technical designs, installation layouts, and financial calculations. This Bubbly can cut down on-site surveys and help project developers evaluate project feasibility and make informed investment decisions.

Bubbly combines real-world images from satellites with 3D modeling, then generates a tailor-made design proposal in just 30 seconds, including technical designs, installation layouts, and financial calculations. This Bubbly can cut down on-site surveys and help project developers evaluate project feasibility and make informed investment decisions. Commissioning Completed in Just 3 Minutes: Bubbly can support automated plant configuration and data validation, streamline commissioning in 3 minutes, reduce manual verification, and minimize the risk of parameter-setting errors.

Bubbly can support automated plant configuration and data validation, streamline commissioning in 3 minutes, reduce manual verification, and minimize the risk of parameter-setting errors. Over 12% Higher Returns: By integrating PV generation and load forecasts, Bubbly coordinates and optimizes the operation of self-consumption, demand control, arbitrage, and frequency regulation. Compared with conventional self-consumption mode, the optimized dispatch strategy can increase returns by more than 12%.

By integrating PV generation and load forecasts, Bubbly coordinates and optimizes the operation of self-consumption, demand control, arbitrage, and frequency regulation. Compared with conventional self-consumption mode, the optimized dispatch strategy can increase returns by more than 12%. Maintenance Agent: Bubbly continuously detects system conditions 24/7 and identifies more than 30 potential risks. For a 10 MWh plant, it can generate a fault diagnosis report with maintenance recommendations in just 1 minute.

Fewer Limits, More Possibilities.

Addressing four key requirements-space utilization, environmental adaptability, operational efficiency, and system safety-PowerStack 3.0 delivers comprehensive upgrades to support reliable performance across diverse C&I applications.

Fewer Installation limits: With an energy density of up to 256 kWh/m², the system supports side-by-side, back-to-back, and face-to-face flexible installation layouts. Up to 20 units can be connected in parallel, providing greater flexibility in site planning and optimizing space utilization. For a 5 MWh plant, PowerStack 3.0 reduces the required footprint by 43% compared with the previous generation.

With an energy density of up to 256 kWh/m², the system supports side-by-side, back-to-back, and face-to-face flexible installation layouts. Up to 20 units can be connected in parallel, providing greater flexibility in site planning and optimizing space utilization. For a 5 MWh plant, PowerStack 3.0 reduces the required footprint by 43% compared with the previous generation. Fewer Operating limits: Rated IP55 for ingress protection and C5-level for corrosion protection, the system operates across a wide temperature range from -30°C to 50°C. It also tolerates up to 30% grid harmonics, supporting stable operation under challenging environmental and grid conditions.

Rated IP55 for ingress protection and C5-level for corrosion protection, the system operates across a wide temperature range from -30°C to 50°C. It also tolerates up to 30% grid harmonics, supporting stable operation under challenging environmental and grid conditions. More Efficient Performance: Equipped with a self-developed SiC PCS, the system achieves a maximum conversion efficiency of 99.2%. Combined with the 684 Ah stacked cell, PowerStack 3.0 delivers a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of over 92%, supporting efficient energy conversion and utilization.

Equipped with a self-developed SiC PCS, the system achieves a maximum conversion efficiency of 99.2%. Combined with the 684 Ah stacked cell, PowerStack 3.0 delivers a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of over 92%, supporting efficient energy conversion and utilization. More Reliable Operation: A simplified system architecture reduces system complexity and minimizes potential points of failure. Three-level fuse protection and a four-layer fire safety design provide multiple layers of protection, helping identify and mitigate risks before they escalate.

"Today, we have entered the 3.0 era-the scenario-driven era. Sungrow brings you more than a new product. We bring a complete ecosystem solution: designed for every scenario, powered by intelligence and connected across the entire value chain," said Dr. Cao Wei, GM of Sungrow's C&I ESS Product Line.

From flexible adaptation to diverse applications to AI-driven support across the entire project lifecycle, Sungrow's PowerStack 3.0 sets a new benchmark for C&I ESS. More than a next-generation product, it offers a new approach to simplifying project delivery, improving operational efficiency, and unlocking new growth opportunities-bringing greater value to C&I ESS applications through continuous innovation.

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