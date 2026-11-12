San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQB: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation sulfur-based prodrugs for rare pediatric diseases, today announced that Patrice P. Rioux, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Thiogenesis, will present at the Cystinosis Research Network ("CRN") Scientific Symposium, "Advancing the Future of Cystinosis Care," on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Dr. Rioux's presentation will address the translational rationale for TTI-0102, the Company's lead product candidate, in nephropathic cystinosis. TTI-0102 is a next-generation cysteamine-based prodrug designed to deliver sustained cysteamine exposure with lower peak plasma concentrations, enabling the potential for once-daily oral dosing. TTI-0102 is formulated as an oral powder, which was engineered to reduce the pill burden associated with current cysteamine therapies, including Cystagon and Procysbi.

Presentation Details

Event: CRN Scientific Symposium, "Advancing the Future of Cystinosis Care"

CRN Scientific Symposium, "Advancing the Future of Cystinosis Care" Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, November 13, 2026 Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Presenter: Patrice P. Rioux, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Thiogenesis Therapeutics

Patrice P. Rioux, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Title: Continuous Cysteamine Exposure from a Once-Daily Prodrug: Translational Rationale for TTI-0102 in Nephropathic Cystinosis

The one-day symposium is organized by CRN and chaired by Elizabeth Ames, MD, PhD, of the University of Michigan. Featured topics include newborn screening in cystinosis, prodrug development, gene, mRNA and cell-based therapies, novel approaches to ocular drug delivery, transition of care, and swallowing dysfunction and myopathy. Further information is available at cystinosis.org/event/2026symposium or tinyurl.com/CRNsymposium.

"The Cystinosis Research Network brings patients, families, clinicians and researchers together around the shared goal of better care for people living with cystinosis, and we are grateful for the opportunity to present at this year's symposium," said Dr. Patrice Rioux, Chief Executive Officer of Thiogenesis Therapeutics. "Lifelong cysteamine therapy remains the foundation of care. Our presentation will walk through the translational rationale for a once-daily prodrug in a powdered formulation, designed to provide continuous cysteamine exposure and to ease the pill burden of current therapies, and we look forward to the scientific discussion and to hearing from the community."

About the Cystinosis Research Network

The Cystinosis Research Network (CRN) is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting and advocating research, providing family assistance, and educating the public and medical communities about cystinosis. CRN began in 1996 with the vision of one family that grew to include hundreds more. CRN funds cystinosis research, facilitates family support groups, and hosts a family conference every other year. Its vision is to accelerate the discovery of a cure, the development of improved treatments, and the enhancement of quality of life for those living with cystinosis. For more information, visit cystinosis.org.

About TTI-0102

TTI-0102 is a sulfur-based mixed disulfide prodrug of cysteamine and pantetheine that is metabolized into two molecules of cysteamine and one molecule of pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5). Following oral administration, metabolic activation delivers sustained cysteamine exposure with reduced peak-related toxicity, enabling once-daily dosing in an oral powder formulation. TTI-0102 is currently in clinical development for Leigh syndrome and nephropathic cystinosis, and has been studied in a Phase 2 clinical trial in MELAS.

About Thiogenesis Therapeutics

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQB: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQB. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102, is advancing into an IND-cleared investigator-initiated study in nephropathic cystinosis at Emory University, has an IND-cleared Phase 2a clinical trial planned in Leigh syndrome, and has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS").

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's planned presentation and its planned clinical development of TTI-0102. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Material assumptions include the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the outcome of planned regulatory interactions, timely site activation and institutional review board approvals, the feasibility of enrollment in ultra-rare patient populations, the absence of adverse safety findings, and the continued availability of clinical supply. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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