Securonix: Human-Governed AI Emerges as the Preferred Model for UK Security Operations

New Securonix UK research reveals UK organisations are among the strongest advocates for human-approved AI adoption and report some of the most mature governance frameworks.

LONDON, UK - November 12, 2026 -Securonix, Inc., today released UK findings from its global report, The Evolution of Cybersecurity Automation: Towards Human-Governed AI Execution, revealing that UK organisations are embracing AI-driven security operations while embedding strong governance and oversight into their adoption strategies.

The research found that the UK operates a middle ground between innovation and governance. UK organisations are among the strongest advocates of human-in-the-loop AI adoption and report comparatively mature AI governance programmes. Twenty-six percent of UK respondents describe their AI governance as actively managed, while a further 23% say it is optimised. Despite this progress, UK organisations report technology issues and siloed departments more frequently than organisations in other surveyed markets, highlighting the practical challenges many face as they integrate AI into security operations.

The global study surveyed 1,000 cybersecurity professionals at organisations with between 2,000 and more than 50,000 employees across the US, UK, France and Australia, including 250 respondents from the UK. The findings highlight how deeply automation and AI are now embedded in cybersecurity operations. Almost every global respondent (99.6%) reported increasing their investment in AI-driven cybersecurity automation over the past year. This rose to 100% for UK respondents. Automation has effectively become a baseline capability, with 96% of UK respondents describing it as important and 63% rating it as very important. AI adoption is also well established, with 89% already using AI to some extent within their cybersecurity automation programmes.

Human-Governed AI Emerges as the UK's Preferred Operating Model



The research indicates that UK organisations are taking a structured and outcomes-focused approach to AI adoption, combining the speed and efficiency of automation with appropriate human oversight. Globally, 53% of organisations favour a human-in-the-loop approach to cybersecurity AI strategy, rising to 59% in the UK. At the use-case level, 46% of UK organisations apply a human-in-the-loop approach across specific SOC workflows such as alert triage, analytics and incident response, compared with 48% globally.

"With 59% favouring a human-in-the-loop model and only 13% using fully autonomous AI without approval, UK organisations are setting clear limits on where AI can act without human intervention. In live SOC workflows, an analyst should be able to see why a recommendation was made and stop an action before it affects the business. The more authority an AI system receives, the more clearly that control needs to be defined." said Leon Ward, Chief Transformation Officer at Securonix.

The preference for human-governed AI is reflected in deployment models across the UK market. Just 13% of UK respondents report using fully autonomous AI without human approval, the lowest proportion of any surveyed country. Instead, most organisations favour approaches where AI assists analysts, provides recommendations or executes approved workflows within clearly defined operational boundaries.

UK respondents also place particular emphasis on measurable operational outcomes when evaluating AI programmes. Compared with other markets, UK organisations are among the strongest users of analyst productivity, reduced investigative workload and analyst hours saved as key success metrics. More broadly, organisations are increasingly assessing AI through tangible security outcomes, including faster threat detection and response, improved analyst productivity and greater operational efficiency, rather than through cost reduction alone.

The Challenge of Turning Governance into Execution



While UK organisations report comparatively high levels of governance maturity, the findings also reveal persistent implementation challenges. Technology complexity and organisational silos are cited more frequently by UK respondents than in any other surveyed market, suggesting many organisations continue to face barriers when integrating AI technologies across teams, workflows and existing security environments.

The findings underscore that successful AI adoption requires more than technology investment. Organisations must align people, processes and operating models to translate AI strategy into measurable security and operational outcomes.

Ethics and Governance Continue to Shape AI Strategy



Ethical concerns remain the leading issue associated with AI adoption in cybersecurity globally, and are cited by 26% of UK respondents, followed by concerns about transparency within third-party AI tools and the risks of dependence on a single provider. The UK's comparatively mature approach suggests organisations are responding to these concerns by formalising oversight and decision-making frameworks as AI becomes more deeply embedded in security operations.



The full report also includes recommendations for organisations seeking to build a human-governed, AI-enabled SOC, including strengthening AI literacy, defining human approval policies, establishing cross-functional governance and measuring AI through meaningful security outcomes.



To read The Evolution of Cybersecurity Automation: Towards Human-Governed AI Execution, visit https://www.securonix.com/resources/cybersecurity-automation-ai-2026-report/.

Research Methodology

Securonix surveyed 1,000 cybersecurity professionals from organisations with 2,000 to more than 50,000 employees in the US, UK, France and Australia in summer 2026. Respondents included CISOs, Heads of SOC, Heads of Cyber Threat Intelligence, Heads of Incident Response and Heads of Solutions Architecture. The sectors studied were Financial Services, Retail, Defense, Critical National Infrastructure and Healthcare.

About Securonix?

Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry's first Unified Defence SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organisations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer Insights, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises. Learn more at www.securonix.com.?

Media Contact

Ameesha Patel,

PR Director, C8 Consulting on behalf of Securonix

securonix@c8consulting.co.uk