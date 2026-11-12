German consultancy AgRadiance has launched the AgRadiance Atlas, an open-access interactive platform that maps agrivoltaic projects worldwide and provides information on relevant regulations, support policies, and court rulings. The atlas currently includes 2,697 projects across 109 countries, up from 37 projects identified worldwide in 2018. It provides geographical data for each project and allows users to examine regulatory conditions in individual countries and regions. Each project is linked to its original publicly available source. The database also includes 151 projects classified as postponed ...

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