Sungrow launched the PowerStack 3.0 series, its latest commercial and industrial energy storage platform, positioning the product as a shift from standardized physical integration toward what the company calls "scene-in-one" architecture designed to serve pure storage, solar-plus-storage, solar-storage-charging, and microgrid applications from a single hardware base. The core of the launch is a "1+N=S" design - a standardized main cabinet paired with interchangeable expansion docks - which Sungrow describes as an industry-first approach to C&I storage. In the solar-plus-storage configuration, ...

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