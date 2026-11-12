FCM Travel appoints Mark McSpadden as Chief Product Officer to lead product and AI strategy

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCM Travel, the flagship corporate travel arm of Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), has appointed Mark McSpadden as Chief Product Officer (CPO) as it steps up its investment in product, innovation and proprietary technology. McSpadden will own FCM's end-to-end product and AI strategy, including the development and future integration of its core capabilities.

The appointment is part of FCM's wider expansion of its proprietary technology and investment in experienced leaders to better serve multinational customers. McSpadden will oversee product development and lead the partnerships and integrations that connect with FCM's technology.

McSpadden will work alongside Melissa Elf, FCM's Global Managing Director, as part of the FCM leadership team, together with Jessica Dunderdale, FCM's Global Head of Product, who will continue to lead the work connecting product strategy with customer needs and ensuring the technology creates value. He will also join the FCTG technology management team and report to John Morhous, Chief Experience Officer across FCTG's corporate brands.

"Our customers want technology that makes travel simpler for people and easier to manage for their travel teams," said Elf. "Mark brings deep product expertise from across travel and broader technology sectors, and he will help us move faster on the capabilities we build ourselves. Our technology and our people work as one, and Mark's focus on the experience of the travellers and travel managers using it will make that connection even stronger."

Morhous added: "Corporate travel technology is more crowded than it has ever been, and our customers need a partner who can cut through that and build what actually works. Mark has led product at global scale across travel and beyond, and he brings the experience to connect everything we offer and take it further. Working with the wider team, he gives FCM the product leadership to keep raising the bar for our customers."

McSpadden, based in Dallas, Texas, joins with more than 15 years' leadership in travel at the intersection of product, technology and innovation. He was Vice President of Global Product & UX at Amex GBT, guiding a portfolio of more than 20 products across the traveller and travel manager experience. Before that, he held several roles at Sabre including Vice President of Digital Experience for Sabre Hospitality and Vice President of Emerging Products & Technology, where he led Sabre Labs' exploration of the future of travel and technology. His background also spans e-commerce and technology roles in retail and financial services. Most recently, he was Head of Innovation at USAA Labs, a financial services company.

"FCM has a unique opportunity to bring its proprietary technology, human expertise, and the latest developments in AI together into one connected experience for customers," said McSpadden. "I'm particularly excited to work on an elevated use of data to help travel managers and travellers get more value from the tools already available to them. I'm looking forward to leading the future vision of FCM's technology strategy and shaping it with our customers."

About FCM Travel

FCM is one of the world's largest travel management companies and a trusted partner for thousands of national and multi-national organisations, including many household brands, Fortune, and FTSE 100 companies. With a 24/7 reach in 95 countries, FCM's agile and flexible technology anticipates and solves client needs supported by expert teams who provide in-depth local knowledge and duty of care as part of the ultimate personalised business travel experience.

As the flagship corporate travel arm of Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM is able to deliver some of the most competitive rates, unique added-value benefits, and exclusive solutions for its clients to support their business travel requirements. A recognised leader in the travel tech space, the company has debuted several proprietary client solutions over the last 12 months including a new omnichannel platform featuring a "first of its kind" customised end-to-end user experience and FCM Booking, an innovative option to traditional OBTs.

Alongside its travel management services, the company provides specialist services through FCM Consulting and FCM Meetings & Events to service broader needs of clients. Discover the alternative at www.fcmtravel.com

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