Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand ("Heal") has secured a new real estate location for a multi-unit franchisee in Montreal's Mile End neighborhood, within the borough of Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Quebec. The location will further strengthen Heal's presence in the Greater Montreal Area and support its continued expansion across Quebec. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

Happy Belly 1

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Mile End in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal is a densely populated, walkable community with a mix of young professionals and students, and an established reputation as a culinary destination. The neighborhood attracts both loyal locals and year-round tourists drawn to its iconic food culture, supporting consistent foot traffic. With its vibrant, trend-conscious population and appetite for fresh, convenient food options, Mile End offers a compelling setting for Heal Wellness' açaí bowls, smoothies, and smoothie bowls, positioning the brand to build a loyal customer base within one of Montreal's most dynamic dining districts.

"Montreal is one of Canada's most iconic food cities, and Mile End is a natural t for Heal's restaurant culture," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Our approach has always been to match the right franchisees with the right properties in communities where we see demand for Heal's fresh açaí bowls, smoothie bowls, and smoothies. Securing this location with a multi-unit franchisee advance that strategy as we continue to expand our presence in Quebec."

"Our franchising platform supports our partners through site selection, operational training, marketing, and ongoing business development," added Sean Black. "As we secure additional locations, our focus remains on helping franchisees move from development to opening and building lasting relationships with customers in each community we serve."

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Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, strengthening its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand and a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. With 55 locations open and operating and 459 units in its development pipeline under signed development agreements, Heal has a substantial foundation for continued, predictable expansion. Happy Belly remains focused on translating this development pipeline into operating restaurants and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323712