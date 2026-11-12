Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company" or "GSR") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Fiorino as a director and Interim Chair of its board of directors (the "Board"), effective November 12, 2026.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Fiorino to the Board as Interim Chair," said Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer. "John brings extensive business and capital markets experience, together with a deep understanding of our projects. The LIRECA Group's significant equity interest in Gold Strike further aligns his interests with those of our shareholders as we advance our projects to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

"My longstanding involvement with Gold Strike's Yukon projects gives me a strong belief in their potential for both resource expansion and new discoveries," said John Fiorino. "Following the LIRECA Group's sale of these projects to Gold Strike, I am looking forward to taking an active role in the Company as Interim Chair. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance Gold Strike's exploration program, optimize capital allocation, and position Gold Strike for its next phase of growth. As a significant shareholder, I am firmly aligned with our shareholders in building long-term value."

Mr. Fiorino is a diversified businessman who is the principal of his family office and currently sits on the boards of several private companies. Mr. Fiorino has in excess of 20 years' experience in assisting private and public companies with corporate operations, capital development, financing, and strategic advisory services. Mr. Fiorino has founded companies in the e-commerce and IT sectors since 1998. Mr. Fiorino is also the founder of various other companies within his family office with a focus on real estate and mineral exploration. Mr. Fiorino was the original founder of Canadian Metals, a public company, and assisted in the initial identification and acquisition of the Turnagain Nickel Project, which subsequently grew to become one of the largest undeveloped nickel deposits globally by in situ value. Mr. Fiorino was instrumental in advancing the Florin Gold Project from a dormant gold project with some historical work to its maiden inferred resource.

Mr. Fiorino is the founder and principal of the LIRECA Group, which has a 100% interest in numerous incubator projects in prospective camps across Canada. The LIRECA Group has generated several Yukon projects, namely the Gold Strike One Project, Gold Strike Two Project, Florin, FLR, and RJ Gold Projects, which were all vended into Gold Strike along with the Abitibi Project (Quebec). Mr. Fiorino is fluent in French, Italian and English.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, GSR is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

GOLD STRIKE RESOURCES CORP.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles,

Chief Executive Officer

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including forward-looking statements in the quotations attributed to Peter Miles and John Fiorino. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "may", "will", "potential", "intend" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the exploration potential of the Company's Yukon projects, including the potential for resource expansion and new discoveries; Mr. Fiorino's anticipated role and contribution as a director and Interim Chair, including his anticipated work with the Board and management to advance the Company's exploration program and optimize capital allocation; positioning the Company for its next phase of growth; and advancing the Company's projects and building long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

This forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including that geological conditions and exploration results will support the potential for resource expansion and new discoveries at the Company's Yukon projects; that the Company will have access to the financing, personnel, permits and other resources required to advance its projects and exploration program and pursue its growth objectives; and that the Company's exploration activities, project advancement and capital allocation decisions will support its growth objectives and the creation of long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders. Although the Company considers these expectations and assumptions reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove correct.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, activities or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include geological uncertainties and the risk that exploration does not result in resource expansion or new discoveries; changes to exploration priorities as additional information becomes available; financing and market conditions; permitting and regulatory requirements; seasonal access, weather and operational constraints; engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders; and the risk that exploration expenditures, project advancement and capital allocation decisions do not achieve the intended results, or create long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders. The Company may not achieve its exploration, project advancement, capital allocation, growth or value-creation objectives.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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