New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Kratka Law Group proudly announces that Daniel Kratka has been selected to the 2026 New York Super Lawyers list, an honor reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in each state, following a rigorous, multi-phase selection process including peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation of professional achievement.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Prestigious Industry Recognition: Daniel Kratka has been selected to the 2026 New York Super Lawyers list for Criminal Defense, an honor recognizing the top 5% of attorneys statewide for professional achievement and peer recognition.

Proven Experience. Strategic Defense. With more than two decades of experience, thousands of cases handled, and a background as a Manhattan prosecutor, Kratka brings a unique perspective to defending clients in complex criminal matters across New York and New Jersey.

Click image above to view full announcement.

Kratka Law Group is a criminal defense firm representing clients in New York and New Jersey in matters including DUI/DWI, drug offenses, domestic violence, theft and shoplifting charges, as well as white collar investigations, and serious felony and federal criminal cases.

Source: Kratka Law Group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323717