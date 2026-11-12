StimCell Energetics: StimCell's eBalance Technology Demonstrates Significant Enhancement of Mitochondrial Function in Neuronal Study

Results from St. Boniface Hospital Research Center collaboration support potential applications in cellular energy, neuropathy, and healthy aging

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / StimCell Energetics Inc. (OTCQB:STME) ("StimCell" or the "Company"), a biotech pioneer targeting cellular energy to enhance wellness, anti-aging, and longevity, today announced positive preliminary results from its research collaboration with the St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre (affiliated with the University of Manitoba) and Principal Investigator Professor Paul Fernyhough.

The study, conducted under the service agreement announced in December 2025, evaluated the effects of StimCell's proprietary eBalance microcurrent technology on mitochondrial function in cultured healthy adult rat sensory neurons. Using established Seahorse-based bioenergetic assays in Dr. Fernyhough's laboratory, the research measured oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) to assess key parameters of cellular energy production.

Initial results demonstrate that eBalance stimulation produces statistically significant improvements in mitochondrial respiratory function compared with unstimulated controls (mean ± SEM, n=5; one-way ANOVA with Dunnett's post hoc test):

Basal respiration was significantly elevated by 49% ( p < 0.005 )

was significantly elevated by 49% ( ) Maximal respiration increased by 119% ( p < 0.0001 )

increased by 119% ( ) Spare respiratory capacity was substantially enhanced by 174% ( p < 0.0005 )

was substantially enhanced by 174% ( ) ECAR at peak stimulation was also significantly higher by approximately 85-90% (p < 0.0001), indicating elevated glycolytic activity

These findings indicate that eBalance stimulation increases both the baseline energy output of sensory neurons and their capacity to respond to increased energy demand. Spare respiratory capacity, in particular, reflects the ability of mitochondria to meet sudden or sustained energy requirements, a parameter frequently impaired in conditions associated with mitochondrial dysfunction.

"These preliminary data are very promising and demonstrate a clear, statistically significant effect of eBalance stimulation on multiple parameters of mitochondrial function in healthy adult rat sensory neurons," said Professor Paul Fernyhough. "Sensory neurons derived from adult rat dorsal root ganglia are a well-established experimental model that closely parallels human sensory neurons in their morphology and physiology. Given the central role of mitochondrial bioenergetics in neuronal health and the pathogenesis of diabetic neuropathy, further investigation of these findings is warranted and underway."

Mitochondrial impairment is a well-documented feature of aging, diabetic neuropathy, and other neurodegenerative processes. Enhancing mitochondrial bioenergetics in sensory neurons is therefore of particular scientific and potential clinical interest. The magnitude of the improvements observed in this preliminary work is consistent with beneficial bioenergetic shifts previously reported in the literature with established interventions such as insulin and neurotrophic factors in similar neuronal models.

"We are very pleased with these early results from Dr. Fernyhough's laboratory," said David Jeffs, CEO of StimCell Energetics. "The ability of our eBalance technology to produce measurable, statistically significant improvements in mitochondrial performance in a rigorous academic setting is an important milestone. It strengthens the scientific foundation of our platform and supports our broader goal of developing practical tools that help eBalance users support cellular energy, wellness, and healthy aging."

The Company notes that these are preliminary results from initial experimental rounds. Additional analyses, including longer-term stimulation studies and complementary molecular assays, are ongoing and the Company is currently in discussions to extend its research program. A comprehensive report is expected upon completion of the full experimental program.

About StimCell Energetics Inc.

StimCell Energetics Inc. is a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that enhance cellular function, promote general wellness and alleviate health complications including, but not limited to: aging, insulin sensitivity, high blood pressure, neuropathy and kidney function. The Company's main focus is on continued research and development of its eBalance Technology and its eBalance Home System.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of StimCell Energetics Inc.

David Jeffs

CEO, Director

For further information:

info@stimcell.com

www.StimCell.com

Forward Looking Statements

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SOURCE: StimCell Energetics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stimcells-ebalancer-technology-demonstrates-significant-enhancement-o-1249988