EON Resources Inc. Announces First Oil Sale from Horizontal San Andres Development Program

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / EON Resources Inc. (NYSE American:EONR) ("EON" or the "Company") EON management announced today that the two carried-interest horizontal San Andres wells in the Grayburg-Jackson Field in Eddy County, New Mexico are now producing as post-stimulation cleanup operations continue on both wells. The planned development program reached an important milestone this week with the sale of the first load of oil from the horizontal San Andres development.

Both wells remain in the early stages of cleanup. Additional production history will be necessary before their performance can be meaningfully evaluated. "The Company will communicate further development and production updates in due course," said Dante Caravaggio, President and CEO of the Company.

Capital planning for 2027 is underway, including potential additional activity in the Grayburg-Jackson Field.

About EON Resources Inc.

EON is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties. EON owns leasehold rights in 20,000 acres in the Permian Basin with approximately 1.2 billion original barrels of oil in place. EON's Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American under "EONR," and its public warrants trade under "EONR WS." For more information on the Company, please visit the EON website.

Two Permian Basin Assets, Multiple Development Horizons

Grayburg-Jackson Field (GJF): 13,700 contiguous leasehold acres in Eddy County, New Mexico, with stacked pay zones and almost 1 billion barrels of estimated original oil in place, of which less than 7% has been produced to date. The San Andres horizontal development program commenced in August 2026.

South Justis Unit (SJU): 5,360 contiguous acres in Lea County, New Mexico, with approximately 207 million barrels of original oil in place. EON's geologic and reservoir work on the Blinebry zone indicates development potential that management believes is similar in character to the opportunity identified in the GJF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: EON Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eon-resources-inc.-announces-first-oil-sale-from-horizontal-san-andres-developme-1250407