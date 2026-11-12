At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Marc talks with Steven Zadka, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cerro de Pasco Resources (TSX-V: CDPR), about the Quiulacocha tailings in Peru, one of the largest above-ground mineral assets in the world. Topics: Rights: the new agreement with the government that secures the entire tailings area and the land for 30 years Size: an estimated 70-80 Mt, with the final 97-hole drill program running through March Metallurgy: a new approach of floating the pyrite into a bulk sulphide concentrate, targeting over 90% silver recovery By-product: sulfuric acid from roasting as a valuable additional product Mining method: no mining and no milling, only slurry pumping Ownership: Eric Sprott holds about 19% U.S. support: the DFC agreement, with US$5M in development funding and interest in more than US$300M of construction financing, driven by the gallium in the tailings Timeline: resource estimate by mid-2027 and feasibility study in early 2028 CerroDePasco Silver Gallium Peru Tailings CriticalMinerals PreciousMetalsSummit Disclaimer: This interview does not constitute investment advice. Company overview: Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. - https://www.pascoresources.com ISIN: CA1568281051, WKN: A2N7XK, FRA: N8HP.F, TSXV: CDPR.V More videos about Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cerro-de-pasco-resources-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silber Silver Interview Development Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV