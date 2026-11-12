Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) ("Pelican AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "E6V", WKN: A42LW1, and ISIN: CA7059171024, marking an important milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its international investor base and enhance its visibility across global capital markets.

The Company's FSE stock quote can be accessed here: https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/pelican-ai-corp-o-n?mic=XFRA

The Frankfurt listing provides Pelican AI with access to one of Europe's largest and most active financial markets, creating opportunities to increase exposure among institutional and retail investors throughout Germany and the broader European investment community.

The Frankfurt listing represents another step in Pelican AI's broader capital markets strategy, providing an additional trading venue for European investors while supporting the Company's efforts to expand international market awareness.

Nino Di Teodoro, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican AI, commented:

"Our Frankfurt listing represents an important milestone in Pelican AI's growth strategy. Establishing a trading presence in Frankfurt allows us to introduce Pelican AI to a much broader European investment audience, strengthen our global shareholder base, and support our long-term vision of building a recognized company."

The Company's Frankfurt listing, combined with the recently announced upgrade for one of Germany's largest banks, further heightens Pelican's presence in Germany.

Sanctions Screening Upgrade for One of Germany's Largest Banks

The Company recently completed a major upgrade to its Pelican sanctions screening platform for one of Germany's largest banks, a customer of more than 20 years.

The bank continued to invest in Pelican's technology after more than two decades as a customer. For Pelican, the upgrade increases the value of one of its longest-standing customer relationships.

The upgrade went live across the bank's European and North American operations in two phases, with no disruption to day-to-day operations. It gives the bank's users a more intuitive interface and improved usability, and it retires legacy hardware and software in favour of a current technology foundation.

Pelican and the bank continue to work together on innovation as the platform evolves to meet the bank's needs. Growing the value of existing customer relationships is an important part of the Company's growth strategy.

"When a bank has trusted you for more than twenty years and continues to invest in your technology, that says a lot about the platform," said Nino Di Teodoro, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican AI. "Growing the value of long-standing relationships like this one is a core part of our growth strategy, and this upgrade reflects the opportunity to keep growing value within our installed base."

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated October 19, 2026, pursuant to which Machai will lead the Company's marketing, advertising, and public awareness activities and deploy a comprehensive digital media marketing program including multi-platform digital campaigns, social media amplification, and targeted investor communications.

Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Machai has been engaged by the Company under the agreement for a three-month period commencing November 13, 2026. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Machai C$320,000 plus GST out of its general working capital account.

Machai will not engage any subcontractors or third-party publishers or influencers in connection with the services. No securities, options or other compensation based on market performance will be paid or issued to Machai in connection with the services.

The Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement dated August 14, 2026 (the "Listing Statement") did not contemplate the engagement of a promotional or investor relations service provider. The Company intends to fund the Machai engagement fee of C$320,000 (plus GST), from the unallocated working capital disclosed in the Listing Statement, projected at approximately US$1,211,226 as at June 30, 2027.

As of the date of this news release, Machai holds 456,000 common shares of the Company and its principal, Suneal Sandhu, personally holds 344,000 common shares of the Company, for a combined total of 800,000 common shares.

Machai and Suneal Sandhu have no relationship with the Company other than as described in this news release.

Machai Contact:

Suneal Sandhu, Principal

Machai Capital Inc.

Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave., Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada

E: suneal@machaicapital.com

T: 604-375-0084

About Pelican AI

Pelican AI is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than 2 billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Pelican's technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help financial institutions automate payment processing, improve straight-through processing, strengthen financial crime compliance and modernize transaction banking infrastructure. Its solutions include Pelican Payments, Pelican Secure and AI-powered trade finance applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing, the anticipated benefits of the listing, including increased accessibility and exposure among European investors and a broader shareholder base, the Company's continued work with its customer on innovation, the Company's growth strategy, including growing the value of existing customer relationships, the Company's engagement of Machai, the services to be provided by Machai, the term and cost of the engagement, the Company's marketing and investor awareness strategy, and the status and potential outcomes of the disclosed litigation. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including general economic and market factors, competition, the risks associated with the disclosed litigation, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Pelican is involved in ongoing litigation. Readers are directed to the Company's August 27, 2026 news release and the disclosure in "Item 23 - Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions" and "Item 21 - Risk Factors" in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

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