Vancouver, British Columbia and Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Vesalius Longevity Labs Inc. (CSE: VLAB) ("Vesalius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "VLAB" today, November 12, 2026.

"Today marks an important milestone for Vesalius Labs, and I want to sincerely thank our Board of Directors, our entire team, and our shareholders and stakeholders for their support and guidance throughout our journey so far," said Dr. Pradeep Albert, MD, CEO of Vesalius Labs. "We believe the future is longevity and wellness. As one of the first publicly traded companies in the sector, Vesalius is well positioned to become a leading global brand, backed by science and quality. Peptides are one of the fastest-moving areas in longevity, and we are building the whole path from lab to consumer. That includes Made-in-the-USA peptide APIs under our Peptual brand, a doctor-led model that connects licensed providers with patients, and AI-powered tools that make care more personalized. Commencing trading on the CSE gives us a strong platform to help accelerate that vision, and we look forward to an exciting road ahead."

Additional information on the Company and the business of Vesalius can be found in the Company's Listing Statement dated November 9, 2026 as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vesalius

Vesalius Longevity Labs (CSE: VLAB), is a longevity science and regenerative health platform focused on being the trusted seed-to-brand partner across the consumer journey for peptide therapeutics, biologics and preventative healthcare. Vesalius operates a scalable B2Doctor2Consumer ecosystem designed to support healthcare providers and telehealth infrastructure. Vesalius will manufacture under its Peptual brand "Made-in-the-USA" peptide APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for domestic and international compounding supply chains. Vesalius's expanding ecosystem includes regenerative medicine, multi-faceted compounding pharmacy initiatives, biologics partnerships and advanced AI-powered technologies designed to support the future of personalized health and wellness.

Investors interested in learning more about Vesalius Longevity Labs are encouraged to contact the Company at:

https://www.vesaliuslabs.com/

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Company

"Pradeep Albert"

Chief Executive Officer

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323657