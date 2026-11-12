Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Scotia Metals Corp. (CSE: SMET) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R0) ("Scotia Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "CSRVF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SMET".

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

With the OTCQB listing in the United States, together with its existing listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:C6R0), Scotia Metals' shares are now available to investors across three major markets: the United States, Canada and Europe.

"The listing on OTCQB helps introduce Scotia Metals to a larger audience and improve liquidity in the stock, which is an important factor in the Company's development," said Rodrigo Roso, CEO. "The US market is indispensable for accessing larger pools of capital, and the US listing provides US investors easier access to transact Scotia Metals shares. With North America racing to build a domestic lithium supply chain, the capital required to bring new mines online is enormous, and US investors will play a central role in developing it."

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, North America's share of global mined lithium supply is forecast to grow from just 1.7% today to 13% by 2050, as global demand more than triples and requires the equivalent of 134 new mines and over US$100 billion in investment.1

The OTCQB Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Scotia Metals Corp.

Scotia Metals Corp. (CSE: SMET) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of lithium and battery-metals projects. Its principal asset is the 100%-owned Acadia Lithium Project (formerly known as the L3 Lithium Project) in southwestern Nova Scotia, Canada, comprising 43 exploration licences covering 37,268 hectares and 2,320 mineral claims, the largest lithium land package in Atlantic Canada, and spanning more than 80 kilometres of prospective LCT pegmatite strike on trend with the Brazil Lake spodumene deposit. The Project benefits from deep-water port access, grid power, paved road and airport infrastructure, and year-round operating conditions.

For more information, please visit www.scotiametals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SCOTIA METALS CORP.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the benefits of OTCQB listing, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Scotia Metals. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

1 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, "Lithium industry needs the equivalent of 134 new mines by 2050 to meet growing demand," October 22, 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323619