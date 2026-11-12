JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers announces changes to its management team

Växjö, Sweden, November 12, 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers announces changes to its management team to strengthen the company's commercial focus and local coordination in Växjö.

Christian Funk is appointed Commercial Director, effective immediately. His mandate is to align sales and marketing to drive growth in OEM and new customer acquisition in priority verticals. In his new role, Christian leads the sales team for EMEA and APAC as well as the Global Marketing Manager.

Hannes Beckerin is appointed Site Manager in Växjö, in addition to his role as Director of Global Operations, JLT Group. This appointment strengthens local coordination and gives the CEO more time to focus on customers and business development.

Tejal Ranjan has left her position as global VP of Marketing. The company thanks her for her contributions and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers and its computer products, services, and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available on JLT's investor relations pages.

Reader enquiries Press contact Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO pressrelease@pr.jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB JLT Mobile Computers Group Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computers and solutions for the toughest environments. 30 years of experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing through a combination of outstanding product quality, exceptional service and support, and world-class solutions that ensure trouble-free operations for customers in warehousing and logistics, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden, France and the US and an international network of resellers in local markets. The company was founded in 1994 and has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2002 under the symbol JLT, with Eminova Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit jltmobile.com.