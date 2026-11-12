Vilnius (ots) -The Bunderwehr's largest exercise on Lithuanian soil so far will start with a highlight on November 17: During Exercise "Freedom Shield 26-II", Panzerbrigade 45 "Litauen" will practice water-crossing operations across the River Nemunas under combat conditions. Prior to that, Panzergreandierbataillon 122, an armoured infantry battalion based in the Bavarian town of Oberviechtach, reinforced by elements of Panzerbataillon 203, a tank battalion based in Augustdorf (North Rhine-Westphalia), will deploy to Lithuania by sea and air. Supported by Dutch bridging engineers of 105 Geniecompagnie Waterbouw, an amphibious engineer company from t'Hertogenbosch, the reinforced Panzergreandierbataillon 122 and the Rukla-based Multinational Battlegroup Lithuania will establish a crossing site between Pociunai and Nibriai and a bridge head in a free-play exercise. Subsequently, the troops will train in modern warfare combined arms combat on the Rudninkai training area until November 27.Reconnaissance and FPV drones, ground-based UXS and Eurofighter combat aircraft of the German Air Force will be employed to enforce the river crossing. Crossing the river in inflatable boats and covered by battle tanks and armoured infantry fighting vehicles as well as drones, dismounted troops will establish a bridge head near Nebriai to enable the engineers to ferry the force across the river. The Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nauseda, has announced his visit to attend this river crossing.Conducting exercise "Freedom Shield 26-II", its second field training exercise of this year, Panzerbrigade 45 "Litauen" will again prove its warfighting capability and its operational readiness to ensure deterrence and the defence of Nato's eastern flank as part of 10 Armoured Division. With a total of some 3800 exercise participants, this will be the largest field training exercise conducted by the Bundeswehr in Lithuania so far. The exercise will also involve soldiers of the seven troop-contributing nations of Multinational Battlegroup Lithuania and a Lithuanian company - eight NATO countries in all. Within Exercise "Freedom Shield 26-II" the Panzerbrigade will be breaking new ground: 700 drones will be employed for reconnaissance and engagement, and - for the first time - 100 loitering munition systems will be tested.Representatives of the media are cordially invited to attend this demonstration by Panzerbrigade 45 "Litauen" on site. Please register by filling in the registration form attached and returning it to the press office of Panzerbrigade 45 "Litauen" by 18 November 2026, 12:00 hrs.Pressekontakt:Press Office, Panzerbrigade 45 "Litauen"Phone +370 6836 7247E-mail: PzBrig45Presse@bundeswehr.orgOriginal-Content von: PIZ Heer, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/127975/6389341