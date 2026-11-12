Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B3FLWH99
Issuer Name
BODYCOTE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BNP PARIBAS SA
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
FR
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets
Paris
France
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
11-Nov-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-Nov-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.118042
0.041539
5.159581
8780988
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.781342
0.028148
4.809490
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99
8710293
5.118042
Sub Total 8.A
8710293
5.118042%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
01-Jul-2027
Cash
41218
0.024219
Swap
12-May-2028
Cash
28
0.000016
Swap
27-Jul-2027
Cash
29449
0.017304
Sub Total 8.B2
70695
0.041539%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BNP PARIBAS SA
BNP Paribas Financial Markets
5.118042
5.159581%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
12-Nov-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Paris, FRANCE