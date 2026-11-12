Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fully permitted, two-phase diamond drilling program totaling approximately 1,750 metres at its 100%-owned Jasper Hills Project in western Tasmania, Australia. Phase 1 mobilization is scheduled for January 2027, with drilling to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The Company has also been awarded a A$100,000 co-funding grant through the Tasmanian Government's Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative ("EDGI") for Jasper Hills.

Key Highlights

Fully Permitted 1,750 m Program: Four-hole diamond drilling campaign designed to test high-priority underground targets, identified by electromagnetic (EM) surveys, beneath the historical high grade copper-gold workings at Old Jasper.

Phase 1 (800 m): Hole one has a planned depth of 450-metres and will test beneath historical copper-gold workings and one EM target. Hole two has a planned depth of 350-metres and will test two EM targets.

Phase 2 (950 m): Two follow-up drill holes targeting interpreted down-dip and along strike extensions, subject to Phase 1 results.

Compelling Geological Footprint: Targeting volcanogenic hosted Cu-Au units over a surface area of 1km x 500m supported by rock-chip samples returning up to 16.45% Cu and 10.10 g/t Au, coincident with a >155 ppm Cu soil anomaly and untested EM conductor plates.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp, commented:

"This initial two-hole program will give us a clear answer. By drilling directly into the projected EM conductor, we will determine whether the unit identified is the likely source of the high-grade copper seen at surface at the historical Old Jasper mine. This is the first of three high-priority prospects in the Jasper-AMC district we plan to drill in 2027.

With the sale of the Skyline tenements we are well placed to focus on a more targeted exploration program at the AMC and Jasper Hills projects, which formed the core of CopperCorp's original land package."

Drill Program Overview

The target of this drill campaign is to intersect shallow high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted in a varied metavolcanic-metasedimentary host.

The planned program targets southwest-dipping conductor plates modeled from historical airborne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) and downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) data that have not been adequately tested by historical shallow drilling1.

The first hole (450m) will drill directly beneath the Old Jasper historical mine workings where high grade copper and gold has been previously sampled at surface2. Hole one will also test a south-west dipping VTEM conductor beneath the historical mine workings (Figure 2). Additionally, the hole will provide important geological information of the main copper-gold host unit at the prospect.

The second hole (350m) will be collared 320-metres west of the first hole and will target a DHEM conductor plate beyond the depth historical hole SJ-1 was drilled. Hole two will then proceed to test the second EM target, the down dip extension of the VTEM conductor plate (Figure 2).

Limited historical drilling at Jasper Hills (1988 and 20133) comprised 14 shallow RC percussion holes (483m in total) drilled in 1988 and four diamond core holes (620.5m in total). The RC program was abandoned because of drilling difficulties, and most holes did not reach their target depths, so the results are considered inconclusive. Only part of the core from the historical diamond holes were sampled (between 1% and 55% of the core in individual holes) 3.

Three of the four historical drill holes returned encouraging results including3:

JD2 3m @ 2.05% Cu from 115m JD2

JD3 0.3m @ 2.25% Cu, 6.6g/t Ag and 0.28g/t Au from 26.3m

SJ-1 0.23m @ 0.82% Cu and 0.19g/t Au from 101m in hole SJ-1.

JD1 - collared approximately 120 m south and drilled vertically to a depth of 50 m (Figure 1).

JD2 - collared approximately 400 m south of the mapped Old Jasper mine location and drilled vertically to a depth of 217 m.

JD3 - collared approximately 60 m south-southeast and drilled at a dip of -50° and azimuth of 068°, to a downhole length of 63 m.

SJ-1 - collared approximately 600 m west and drilled at a dip of -50° and azimuth of 045°, to a downhole length of 290.5 m.

Phase Planned Depth Principal Objective Phase 1 450 m Test beneath historical Old Jasper Cu-Au mine workings and the modelled VTEM conductor plate. Phase 1 350 m Test DHEM and VTEM conductor plates. Phase 2 950 m Two follow-up drill holes testing down-dip and along strike extensions (subject to Phase 1 results).

Figure 1. 'Old Jasper' mine exploration and historical drillholes - Left: Cu-rock & soil geochemistry draped over a grey scale intensity LiDAR remote sensing digital image. Right: airborne VTEM channel 20 with planned Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill locations with historical SJ-1, JD1, JD3 & JD3 drillholes.

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Figure 2. Jasper Hills interpretive section showing DHEM and VTEM conductor plates, Old Jasper Mine workings and the planned hole path of Hole 1 (450m) and Hole 2(350m).

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Geological Context & Historical Sampling

Copper-gold mineralization at Jasper Hills occurs as vein and disseminated to blebby chalcopyrite with secondary bornite, covellite, chalcocite and malachite. The high-grade copper mineralization is hosted in a variety of silica-altered basalt, pyroxenite and sedimentary rocks and is currently interpreted to be related to a possible VMS style primary volcanogenic system (Cambrian age), with possible later remobilization and upgrading in structurally hosted positions during Devonian age granite intrusion events2.

Previous explorers completed the soil geochemical survey4 with >155 ppm Cu-in-soil anomaly delineating the trend between Old Jasper and New Jasper has been previously reported by CopperCorp2.

CopperCorp's 2023 rock-chip sampling highlighted strong copper-gold grades at surface2:

63001 - 16.45% Cu in rock-chip grab samples

63008 - 14.35% Cu with 1.34 g/t Au

63023 - 10.10 g/t Au with 1.67% Cu

Note: Rock-chip grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent average mineralization grades across the prospect.

Sample ID Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn+Pb (%) 63001 16.45 0.23 133 0.02 63002 1.62 2.5 17.15 0.01 63003 1.40 0.02 0.61 0.004 63004 1.43 0.1 0.77 0.01 63005 0.13 < detection limit 0.08 0.01 63006 0.15 < detection limit 0.09 0.01 63007 0.18 < detection limit 0.05 0.01 63008 14.35 1.34 129 0.02 63009 1.24 0.02 0.82 0.01 63010 1.04 0.13 4.28 0.005 63011 6.54 0.49 50.3 0.01 63015 2.89 2.17 19.5 0.17 63023 1.67 10.10 2.3 0.08 63034 3.12 2.08 40.1 0.03 63036 1.66 0.06 6.85 2.92 63037 0.52 0.18 13.2 0.04 63038 1.95 2.22 4.89 0.02 63039 0.64 0.23 1.51 0.04 63062 3.13 1.85 6.38 0.01

Table 1. Anomalous assay results from rock chip grab samples, copper-gold prospects, Jasper Hills. Rock grab samples taken by CopperCorp from the Old Jasper mine waste dumps2. Fourteen of the 27 rock chip samples from the copper-gold zones at Jasper Hills returned more than 1% Cu, typically with anomalous gold and silver. The anomalous samples were collected over a zone approximately 1,600 m by 700 m (see Figure 1).

Corporate Strategy

Following the binding agreement to divest the Skyline tenements to Bubalus Resources Limited (ASX: BUS)4, announced October 26, 2026, CopperCorp is focusing its exploration on its core Tasmanian assets: the AMC Project (556 km²) and the Jasper Hills Project (70 km²). The Company is initiating drilling at Jasper and will then advance to the Cu-Au prospects in the Southern AMC. The size and order of campaigns will be set by ongoing drill results. The strategy is to 'drill or kill': drill fast, then decide quickly whether to continue based on results.

Sampling, QAQC and Analytical Procedures

CopperCorp's rock chip samples from the Jasper Hills prospect reported in this news release are "grab" samples collected from surface outcrop, subcrop or float occurrences, and historical mine working rock piles. Some samples may be selective and taken from both well-mineralized and poorly- or un-mineralized material in order to determine the range of elemental concentrations in an area. This style of "grab" sampling enables preliminary indicative metal grade and rock elemental compositions to be ascertained, however, it is not as representative as continuous chip channel sampling or drilling. Rock chip samples were collected, logged and photographed by a CopperCorp staff geologist. The samples are bagged and ticketed prior to delivery by Company personnel to the ALS commercial laboratories in Burnie, Tasmania, for sample preparation. The rock samples are crushed to 80% passing 2mm, riffle split to 500g and then pulverized to pass 75um. Coarse duplicate sampling is conducted every 20 samples to assess variability of the coarse crush. Cu and multi-element assay is by 4-acid digest followed by ICP-MS at ALS laboratories by method ME-MS61r. Over range (high-grade) Cu samples are further assayed by method Cu-OG62. Au assay is by 30g fire assay at ALS laboratories by method Au-AA25.

Geophysical Reprocessing and Interpretation

The EM conductor at Jasper Hills was confirmed through a comprehensive re-evaluation of geophysical data from 2008 airborne VTEM and 2013 downhole EM (DHEM) surveys carried out at the prospect by previous explorers.

CopperCorp engaged specialized consultants to undertake reprocessing and re-modelling of the historical data using modern algorithms and improved conductivity modelling techniques. Extensive imaging of the VTEM EM Z component dB/dt decay time channel data was completed, along with CDI 1D modelling of the VTEM survey data along flight lines, which was then gridded into 3D models. A suite of data products was generated from the model data, including a 3D conductivity block model and RL elevation slice images. Conductor plate modelling of the VTEM and DHEM data was completed to assist with targeting and drill planning. Cross validation of the re-modelled data against known geology, surface geochemistry, previous drilling, and historical mine workings was carried out by CopperCorp geologists.

Qualified Person & Technical Governance

Tim Callaghan, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Information on historical prospecting, mining, and exploration activities at the Jasper Hills prospect contained within this news release has been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person (QP). Historical data is considered sufficiently consistent between generations of past explorers, and sufficiently consistent with recent results, to provide confidence that compiled and reviewed assay results are indicative of the tenor of the samples. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, sufficient verification of the data has been undertaken to provide sufficient confidence that past exploration programs were performed to adequate industry standards and the data reported is fit for substantiating the prospectivity of the project in general, supporting the geological model/s proposed, planning exploration programs, and identifying/generating targets for further investigation.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information on these adjacent properties, and the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that is the subject of this news release.

References

1 CopperCorp news release dated June 16, 2025: CopperCorp Confirms Large Untested EM Anomaly Beneath Historical Cu-Au Mine at Jasper Hills, Tasmania.

2 CopperCorp news release dated April 26, 2023: Rock Chip Sampling Returns up to 16.45% Cu, 10.1 g/t Au, 37.9% Zn+Pb, 612 g/t Ag, and 1.05% Sn at Jasper Hills Prospect.

4 Rigg and Morrison, 2013: Stellar Resources Limited, EL40/2010 Heazlewood Hill Annual Report For the Period 1 June 2012 - 31 May 2013. MRT Report ID: 13-6653

4 CopperCorp news release dated October 26, 2026: CopperCorp Announces the Sale of the Skyline Copper-Gold Project.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in western Tasmania, Australia (Figure 3). The Company holds 100% interests in the AMC Project (556 km²) and the Jasper Hills Project (70 km²), situated in a historic mining district with established infrastructure including road, rail, power, and commercial port facilities. CopperCorp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a regional field office and core logging facility in Zeehan, Tasmania.





Figure 3. Jasper Hills project location and license area in western Tasmania, with Old Jasper prospect. AMC Project area with Whaler and Alpine Stellar prospects also shown. Also shown is the CPER Core Shed/Office in Zeehan and location of operating and historical mines (with commodities) and mining leases. Infrastructure shown includes deep water port in Burnie and Savage River Mine Fe-slurry pipeline

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CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and the timing of future drilling programs. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323700