Everkind will be offered at a discounted rate to Herbal Dispatch customers and to Canadian veterans served by Hero Dispatch, with Herbal Dispatch sharing in subscription revenue

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (OTCQB: EKWIF) (FSE: CG30) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), an applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective, and Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) ("Herbal Dispatch"), which operates the Herbal Dispatch and Hero Dispatch platform, today announced the signing of a distribution and revenue share agreement (the "Agreement"). Under the Agreement, Herbal Dispatch is targeting a Q1 2027 rollout of Everkind's AI wellness platform to its customer base through its distribution channels and member communications, including Hero Dispatch, its dedicated marketplace serving Canadian veterans.

Many veterans navigate sustained stress, disrupted sleep, and the lasting impact of service long after they transition to civilian life. Herbal Dispatch values its veteran client base, and views private, daily emotional wellness support as a valuable resource for the members it serves.

Under the terms of the Agreement, customers who subscribe through a Herbal Dispatch or Hero Dispatch link or code will receive a discount off Everkind's standard retail price, and Herbal Dispatch will receive a percentage share of net subscription revenue generated from those subscribers. Everkind is offered under its own brand as a voluntary, supplementary wellness resource, separate from any product sold by Herbal Dispatch.

"The veterans and customers we serve are dealing with a lot more than what shows up in an order. Everkind gives them a private space to check in with themselves, any time of day, on their own phone, and we're glad to bring it to our community at a better rate."

- Philip Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Herbal Dispatch Inc.

Consistent with Everkind's privacy-first design, Herbal Dispatch does not share its customer lists or any customer personally identifiable information with Everkind, and no Everkind individual user or engagement data is shared with Herbal Dispatch.

"Veterans, and their support networks, deserve support that's accessible every day, not just when an appointment is available. Herbal Dispatch and Hero Dispatch have built trusted relationships with Canadians, including a fast-growing veteran community. This agreement lets us reach those customers through a partner they trust, at a better rate. We're proud to collaborate with Herbal Dispatch to extend daily emotional support to the people they serve."

- Timothy Ko, Head of Partnerships & Business Development, Everkind

The Agreement expands Everkind's distribution pipeline into specialized community and partner networks, reinforcing the Company's commitment to private, non-clinical, daily mental wellness tools to broader audiences.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective. Through the Everkind App, people can journal, chat, and meditate in one private space, alongside daily check-ins and goal setting. With every interaction, Everkind learns and adapts, delivering a personalized experience shaped around each individual. Grounded in evidence-based social and therapeutic frameworks, Everkind helps people build healthy daily habits, understand their emotions, and turn reflection into real-life growth. Everkind serves individuals through its mobile app alongside an administrative dashboard designed for organizational wellness programs and community partners. The Everkind Platform is private by design, built for everyday life, and is not intended for crisis management, clinical intervention, or medical or diagnostic purposes. Everkind's mission is to help people feel understood, every day. To learn more, please visit www.everkind.com.

About Herbal Dispatch Inc.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. Herbal Dispatch's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB". For more information, visit www.herbaldispatch.com.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. These statements assume the successful rollout, user adoption, and ongoing performance of the distribution program with Herbal Dispatch Inc., and that no material adverse change occurs in the Company's business or in general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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