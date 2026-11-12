Three-year partnership gives students access to expertise in fine art logistics, collection management and cultural projects

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) and Hasenkamp Middle East are combining their expertise to give students practical experience in the cultural and museum sector. The three-year partnership links academic study with specialist knowledge in fine art logistics, collection management, preventive conservation and museum operations.

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The agreement was signed by Robin Eckstein, Regional Managing Director, on behalf of Hasenkamp and by Dr. Rose Marie Ferre, Head of Archaeology and History of Art Department Associate Professor.

Hasenkamp specialists will contribute to lectures, workshops and masterclasses, and the partners plan site visits and internships. It is aimed particularly at students of art history, archaeology and related master's programmes.

The partnership responds to growing demand for qualified professionals in museums and cultural institutions in the Gulf region. Hasenkamp has worked in the UAE for many years and contributed to numerous museum projects, including Louvre Abu Dhabi.

"The cultural and museum landscape in the Gulf is developing rapidly. This makes it all the more important to introduce young talent to the practical requirements of the sector at an early stage," said Robin Eckstein, Regional Managing Director of Hasenkamp Middle East.

"Museums and cultural institutions worldwide face increasingly complex challenges. Our collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi brings academic excellence together with practical experience and creates value for the sector as a whole," said Thomas Schneider, CEO of the Hasenkamp Group.

"Our partnership with Hasenkamp reinforces our commitment to preparing the next generation of cultural and heritage professionals by bringing academic learning closer to industry practice," said Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Robin Eckstein signed the agreement for Hasenkamp Middle East, and Dr Rose Marie Ferre, Head of Archaeology and History of Art Department, for SUAD.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Established in 2006 through a partnership between Sorbonne Université in Paris and the Government of Abu Dhabi, SUAD is the first French university in Abu Dhabi. The multidisciplinary research university offers more than 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across arts and humanities; law, economics and business; and data, science and engineering. www.sorbonne.ae

About Hasenkamp

Hasenkamp is an international project logistics provider for sensitive and high-value assets. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, the family-owned company was founded in 1903 and employs around 1,000 people at more than 40 locations worldwide. It is part of the Hasenkamp Group. www.hasenkamp.com

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Contacts:

Benjamin Pauwels, Hasenkamp

press@hasenkamp.com