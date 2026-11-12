GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Announces Peaky Blinders Digital Fan Experience, Advancing the Company's IP Monetization Strategy

Planned rollout to introduce digital collectibles and interactive fan experiences, with expanded gaming, content, merchandising and brand activations planned

GameSquare expects Peaky Blinders initiative to contribute seven figures of high-margin revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company"), a leading media, entertainment and technology company, today announced plans for the initial rollout of its Peaky Blinders fan experience, marking an important milestone in the commercialization of its recently acquired FanEngine business and the Company's strategy to monetize globally recognized entertainment, sports, music and media intellectual property ("IP"). GameSquare expects its Peaky Blinders initiative to contribute seven figures of high-margin revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a materially larger contribution to annual revenue and profitability in 2027.

The planned rollout will introduce the Peaky Blinders Pass, a digital membership experience designed to connect fans with digital collectibles, exclusive content, rewards and interactive gaming experiences. Fans will be able to earn experience points (XP) through participation and engagement, unlocking additional benefits as the platform expands. The Pass will serve as the foundation of a broader digital entertainment ecosystem, with plans for additional gaming experiences, exclusive merchandise and consumer products, creator collaborations, brand partnerships, digital content and live experiences. These initiatives are designed to establish direct relationships with fans and create multiple opportunities for engagement and monetization, which includes the expected launch of a Peaky Blinders game later this year.

"Our Peaky Blinders initiative represents an exciting milestone in our strategy to transform globally recognized entertainment IP into scalable, high-margin revenue opportunities," said Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer of GameSquare. "We have spent years building the capabilities and relationships to help the world's leading brands, game publishers and entertainment properties engage their audiences. With FanEngine, we can now apply those same capabilities to premium IP where we participate directly in the economics, creating a meaningful new growth opportunity for GameSquare."

"GameSquare's IP monetization strategy is just getting started. We expect to introduce multiple Peaky Blinders fan experiences in the coming months, while expanding our portfolio across entertainment, sports, music and media with additional launches planned for 2027. We believe these initiatives can become meaningful drivers of revenue growth, margin expansion and long-term shareholder value," Kenna concluded.

GameSquare's IP monetization strategy leverages its established relationships with leading gaming platforms and publishers, including Epic Games and Roblox, along with its expertise in creator marketing, content production, brand integrations and digital analytics. These capabilities have supported successful projects involving Fortnite, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Marvel Rivals, providing an established infrastructure to expand fan and community engagement and commercial opportunities across its IP portfolio.

The strategy builds on FanEngine's experience monetizing entertainment IP, including its Simon's Cat initiative, which has generated approximately $50 million in cumulative transactional revenue and approximately $9 million in cumulative profit since it was launched in 2024. With its globally recognized brand and passionate community, GameSquare believes Peaky Blinders represents a significant opportunity to build on this experience and create meaningful, long-term revenue streams.

The Peaky Blinders Pass will be available in the fourth quarter of 2026 and Fans can register now at www.shelbycompanyltd.com for updates.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (Nasdaq:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "targets," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding: the anticipated commercial performance and revenue contribution of the Peaky Blinders initiative; the timing, development and success of future gaming experiences, digital collectibles, memberships, brand partnerships and other fan engagement initiatives; the launch and monetization of additional entertainment IP; the anticipated benefits of the FanEngine acquisition; the Company's future performance, including revenue, earnings, profitability and margin expansion; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans and strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, among others: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize and monetize entertainment IP; consumer adoption and engagement; reliance on third-party platforms, publishers and intellectual property rights holders; regulatory and market risks associated with digital assets and digital collectibles; the Company's ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of FanEngine; the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, successfully execute its growth strategy, obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms; dependence on the Company's key personnel; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-announces-peaky-blinders-digital-fan-experience-advanc-1249853