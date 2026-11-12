New workstation-level detection capability pairs advanced technology with human security expertise to help protect examination integrity and the value of professional credentials.

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - As emerging technologies create new opportunities to compromise high-stakes examinations, Prometric today announced ProGuardian, a workstation-level security capability designed to identify potential threats in real time, support expert-led response, and help credentialing organizations protect the integrity of their examinations.

The launch includes a planned deployment of over 26,000 additional cameras in over 500 cities and over 100 countries, extending Prometric's layered security infrastructure to over 13,000 workstations. The system combines dual-camera visibility, AI-assisted detection, expert review, and documented response procedures to address emerging threats, including prohibited items such as watches, phones, and camera-equipped smart glasses. ProGuardian was built on privacy-by-design and human-in-the-loop principles and in compliance with global privacy and regulatory requirements.

The investment reflects a broader Prometric commitment: ensuring professional credentials remain trusted indicators of knowledge and competence as security threats evolve. For licensing, certification, and credentialing organizations-as well as employers, regulators, and the public-confidence in exam results is central to the value of a credential.

"The value of a professional credential depends on the trust behind it. As threats to exam security become more sophisticated, the industry has a responsibility to evolve just as quickly. We are not waiting for the next threat to reach the testing room. We're investing ahead of it. ProGuardian reflects our commitment to combining advanced technology, human expertise, and global security infrastructure to protect the integrity of examinations and the confidence people place in the credentials we help deliver."

- Stuart Udell, Chief Executive Officer, Prometric

Turning Security Leadership Into Action: What ProGuardian Delivers

ProGuardian puts Prometric's focus on exam integrity into practice with a new layer of real-time, workstation-level protection. By combining AI-assisted detection technology with trained security expertise, the system is designed to deliver five benefits to credentialing organizations and the candidates they serve:

Protection where today's threats happen. Dual-camera monitoring at the testing workstation identifies risks as they happen, including concealed recording devices and attempts to capture exam content.

Faster, more consistent security review. Potential concerns are flagged in real time and evaluated by trained security specialists, supporting timely decisions and consistent application of security procedures across Prometric's global network.

More defensible decisions, backed by evidence. Each validated concern is supported by documented evidence and expert review, giving credentialing organizations greater confidence in the integrity of their examinations and the decisions that follow.

Strong security without unnecessary candidate friction. ProGuardian is designed to work within the existing testing experience, with security experts reviewing potential concerns before escalating them for on-site intervention.

Greater confidence in the value of credentials. By strengthening protection against exam misconduct and content theft, ProGuardian helps safeguard the credibility of professional qualifications for employers, regulators, credential holders, and the public.

Smart Detection, Human Judgment, Fair Outcomes

ProGuardian complements Prometric's end-to-end security approach, which encompasses identity verification, secure exam delivery, monitoring, investigation, and response. Trained specialists in Prometric's 24/7 Security Command Center assess flagged activity considering all relevant evidence, client policies, and approved accommodations. Only validated concerns are referred to on-site Test Center Administrators for appropriate action, keeping fairness and responsible human oversight at the center of every security decision.

To learn more about ProGuardian and Prometric's approach to exam security, visit https://www.prometric.com/proguardian

About Prometric

Prometric is a global leader in credentialing and skills development, supporting workforce readiness across industries in more than 180 countries. With over 30 years of expertise and the largest network of testing centers worldwide, Prometric delivers innovative solutions that help individuals and organizations succeed. Learn more at https://www.prometric.com or follow Prometric on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/prometric.

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