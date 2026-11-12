UTP to provide exclusive sales, marketing, distribution, and fulfillment services for Equinox Publishing titles across North America beginning January 2027

University of Toronto Press (UTP) and Equinox Publishing are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will make UTP the exclusive North American sales, marketing, distribution, logistics, and fulfillment partner for Equinox's print book program, effective January 1, 2027.

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This collaboration brings the full breadth of Equinox's internationally recognized publishing program to UTP's North American network, including scholarly monographs, course texts, and reference works in archaeology, the academic study of religion, food studies, cultural history, and music. It also encompasses Marion Boyars Publishers and Prospect Books, Equinox imprints with established strengths in literary publishing, food history, and cookery.

Through the partnership, Equinox titles will be represented in UTP catalogues and campaigns and promoted to booksellers, libraries, educators, and course adopters through UTP's sales force, marketing program, and established fulfillment infrastructure in Canada and the United States.

This expanded partnership represents a significant evolution in the relationship between UTP and Equinox. Since UTP's acquisition of Equinox's linguistics publishing program in 2024, the two publishers have developed a strong foundation for collaboration. The new agreement extends that relationship across Equinox's wider book program, leveraging UTP's extensive North American market presence to increase discoverability, broaden access, and connect Equinox scholarship with more readers, institutions, and communities.

"We have seen first-hand the care, expertise, and commitment UTP has brought to our linguistics list, and we are delighted to extend that relationship," said Janet Joyce, Founder and Managing Director of Equinox Publishing. "North America is central to our organization, and UTP offers the market knowledge, relationships, and reach needed to connect our authors and books with more readers."

"Equinox has built a distinctive and respected international program, with particular strengths that complement UTP's own publishing and service capabilities," said Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing at University of Toronto Press. "This partnership reflects our commitment to helping high-quality scholarship travel further by connecting strong publishing programs with the sales, marketing, and distribution infrastructure they need to thrive."

"UTP's integrated North American distribution network is designed to give publishers reliable market access, strong metadata visibility, and responsive service from order through fulfillment," said Jason Farrell, Vice President, Distribution at University of Toronto Press. "We are pleased to welcome Equinox and to support the long-term growth of its authors, imprints, and publishing program across Canada and the United States."

About Equinox Publishing

Founded in 2003, Equinox Publishing is an independent academic press based in Sheffield, UK, publishing books and journals for a global scholarly community. Its program is distinguished by strengths in archaeology, cultural history, food studies, religion, and music, complemented by the Marion Boyars Publishers and Prospect Books imprints. Equinox works with authors and scholars around the world to publish research that advances scholarship and contributes to important conversations across disciplines. To learn more, visit equinoxpub.com.

About University of Toronto Press

Founded in 1901, University of Toronto Press is Canada's leading scholarly publisher and one of the largest university presses in North America. In 2026, UTP is celebrating 125 years of publishing world-leading scholarship that informs, broadens perspectives, and promotes critical dialogue. Guided by its mission to connect ideas for a better world, UTP publishes 250 new books and 80 journals annually and provides sales, marketing, distribution, and fulfillment services to publishers and organizations in Canada, the United States, and around the world. Through UTP Distribution, the Press also provides comprehensive sales, marketing, distribution, and fulfillment services to publishers and organizations, connecting their books and publications with booksellers, libraries, institutions, and readers across Canada, the United States, and international markets. To learn more, visit utorontopress.com

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Contacts:

Media contact

Vesna Micic

Director, Marketing and Communications

University of Toronto Press

vmicic@utorontopress.com