Archer and Formula 1 announced a multi-year partnership for Archer to be at select Grands Prix events that align with key commercial markets they plan to operate in across the US, Middle East, Asia and Europe.

The partners plan to explore the future integration of eVTOL air taxi services at Grand Prix events with the goal of flying VIPs and fans to and from Grand Prix circuits in minutes aboard Midnight. (Watch Video)

Today, Archer (NYSE: ACHR) and Formula 1 announced a multi-year partnership for Archer to be at select Grands Prix events that align with key commercial markets the company plans to operate in across the US, Middle East, Asia and Europe. Additionally, the partners plan to explore the future integration of eVTOL air taxi services at Grand Prix events with the goal of flying VIPs and fans to and from Grand Prix circuits in minutes aboard Midnight.

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The partnership will explore opportunities such as dedicated air taxi drop-off and pick-up locations at circuits and the inclusion of air taxi services as part of Formula 1's hospitality and ticketing offerings. As Archer's commercial eVTOL air taxi operations come online in F1 markets, the goal is to provide fans with an option to skip traffic between major airports, business hubs, and other key destinations on their way to and from Grand Prix events.

"Innovation is at the heart of Formula 1, and Archer shares our passion for pushing boundaries and exploring what is possible," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to work together to explore how new ideas and technologies can continue to evolve and elevate the experience we create for our fans at our events."

Archer's planned US air taxi networks map closely to Formula 1's race locations, including Miami and Texas where Archer has unveiled planned infrastructure networks. Internationally, Archer's commercial roll out plans across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe provide a foundation for future service in additional race cities around the world. Midnight was on display for fans at the United States Grand Prix in Austin as an Official Supporter of F1 and will again be on display at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this year.

"With 830 million fans worldwide, Formula 1 gives us a global audience of prospective passengers who are as obsessed with high-performance vehicles as we are," said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. "Motorsport and aerospace share the same engineering DNA, which made this a natural partnership. We look forward to working with Formula 1 to explore new technologies and how innovation on the ground and in the sky could come together to create a truly unique experience for fans at the track."

The power-to-weight demands of eVTOL are comparable to F1. Similar to an F1 car, Archer's electric propulsion, advanced composites and aerodynamics are engineered as one system. Every gram of structure earns its place, and every aerodynamic surface is designed around the powertrain it wraps. Through the partnership, the two organizations aim to give F1 fans around the world a firsthand look at Archer's innovative technology.

Archer's goal with its Midnight aircraft is to transform urban travel, replacing long commutes with quiet, all-electric flights that dramatically reduce travel times compared to traditional ground transportation. Archer's all-electric Midnight air taxi is designed around the urban air mobility use case with the ability to conduct rapid back-to-back flights with zero operating emissions.

About Archer

Archer builds the aircraft and core technologies that will define the next era of flight for aerospace and defense. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Source: Archer Aviation

Text: ArcherIR

Archer Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Archer's future business plans, expectations, and opportunities. These statements include those regarding the design; target specifications; aircraft use cases; timing of Archer's development, commercialization, and certification of its aircraft; initiatives relating to its planned air taxi networks, including the expected timing, locations and operations under the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program; and anticipated benefits of collaborations with third parties, including Formula 1. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

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Contacts:

Archer Media Contacts

The Brand Amp

Archer@TheBrandAmp.com

Formula 1 Press Office

E: f1media@f1.com

X: @f1media