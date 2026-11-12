This Black Friday, Orange Travel, part of the Orange Group, invites travelers to "Forget black, go Orange" and enjoy savings of up to 80% on travel eSIM plans across 38 destinations, until November 27.

Stay connected abroad without searching for a local SIM card or relying on Wi-Fi. Depending on the destination, choose from data-only plans, plans including data, calls and texts, or unlimited data options.

The promotion covers popular travel destinations, including Colombia, Hong Kong, Cuba, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, Morocco, and Egypt, among many others. Discover all the other sought-after eligible destinations on the Orange Travel website.

Buy your eSIM during the promotional period and activate it when you're ready to travel-up to one year later, depending on the offer. It's a convenient way to plan ahead, lock in Black Friday savings and get connected when you travel.

The offer is available from 12 to 27 November 2026, subject to the applicable terms and conditions. Activation deadlines vary by offer; please check the details on the Orange Travel website.

Orange Travel, a reliable and affordable global eSIM connectivity with 24/7 human assistance

Powered by Orange, a global telecommunications leader, Orange Travel benefits from Orange's worldwide network and more than 700 roaming agreements-delivering top-tier connectivity like no other. It combines security, quality and reliability, so you can travel with confidence and peace of mind.

Our 24/7/365 human customer support service, available in 14 languages, allows travelers to have expert assistance at every stage of their journey, before departure, during their trip, and upon return.

Orange Travel eSIM makes seamless connectivity accessible to every traveler, wherever they go with coverage in over 200 destinations worldwide.

Staying connected as soon as you land is very simple with Orange Travel: purchase your plan online via the Orange Travel app or website before departure and install it in minutes.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group's growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

For more information:

Orange Travel

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Contacts:

Press:

Axelle Pige: axelle.pige@orange.com