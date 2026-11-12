Antigravity Unveils Its Biggest Savings to Date, With Up to 35% Off A1 This Black Friday

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026

Preview deals and subscribe for gifts from November 12. Black Friday savings begin November 19

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity today announced its Black Friday sale, offering savings of up to 35% on A1 drone bundles and accessories from November 19-December 7. Deals will be available through the Antigravity website and participating retailers.

"The holidays are a time for sharing and togetherness-a time when lifelong memories are made," said Michael Shabun, CEO of Antigravity. "With 8K 360 recording, A1 captures every smile and laugh, while its intuitive controls make it easy for everyone to join in the fun and capture unforgettable holiday moments."

Starting today, shoppers can preview the deals and subscribe on the teaser page to receive a free Gift Pack (worth up to $174) with an eligible purchase during the sale. Full terms and conditions are available on the page.

Key Black Friday Offers:

35% off : Explorer and Infinity Bundles

Explorer and Infinity Bundles 31% off: A1 Standard Bundle

A1 Standard Bundle 25% off: Follow Me Bundle; 20% off: Follow Me Accessory Kit

A New Perspective on Holiday Gifting

For explorers and creators, A1 offers more than another camera. The Vision goggles and Grip motion controller put users at the heart of an immersive aerial experience, with intuitive point-to-fly controls that make flying approachable for everyone.

The Follow Me Bundle offers another way to capture adventures. Its Watch and Ring Remotes enable hands-free, GPS-powered tracking, letting hikers, cyclists, and other outdoor enthusiasts follow the action without needing complex setups.

With either setup, A1's 8K 360 capture records every angle, enabling a "fly first, frame later" workflow that lets users enjoy the moment and choose how they want to frame their stories after they land.

Available Online and In Store

In addition to buying on the Antigravity website, Costco members in the U.S. can find the exclusive A1 Essential Bundle at 515 clubs and on Costco.com. Motion controller bundles are available in 867 Best Buy stores, with the Follow Me Bundle in 267 stores, plus online at BestBuy.com. Participating retailers will also offer Black Friday discounts.

About Antigravity

Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity builds drones with immersive flight and intuitive controls. Its first product, Antigravity A1, combines 8K 360 capture with a "fly first, frame later" workflow to inspire a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers.

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