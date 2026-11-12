Türkiye's Energy Minister Welcomes Envision Energy's Expanded Role in the Country's Energy Transition

PR Newswire

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the sidelines of COP31, H.E. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye, met with Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy and President of the International Business Product Line, to discuss opportunities for deeper cooperation in renewable energy development, advanced energy technologies, and local industrial partnerships.

During the meeting, Minister Bayraktar welcomed Envision's continued engagement in Türkiye and expressed his expectation that international technology leaders such as Envision could play a greater role in supporting the country's renewable energy ambitions, strengthening local industrial capabilities, and accelerating its energy transition.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and advanced technologies in advancing Türkiye's energy development objectives, welcoming Envision's ambition to expand its contribution to the Turkish renewable energy market.

Envision has been actively developing its presence in Türkiye through partnerships with local renewable energy developers and industrial groups. Building on its wind energy expertise and global experience in integrated renewable energy solutions, Envision aims to further strengthen its local partnerships, support supply chain development, and explore new opportunities in wind power, energy storage, and integrated energy systems.

Kane Xu reaffirmed Envision's long-term commitment to Türkiye, describing the country as a strategic market in Envision's global expansion.

"Türkiye is a key strategic market for Envision. We see tremendous potential to contribute not only through advanced wind turbine technology, but also through energy storage, integrated energy solutions, and deeper cooperation with local industry. We are committed to supporting Türkiye's energy independence, renewable energy ambitions, and industrial competitiveness through long-term partnerships," said Kane Xu.

Looking ahead, Envision intends to deepen its engagement with Turkish stakeholders, expand its participation in the country's renewable energy sector, and contribute to Türkiye's long-term energy transition and industrial development objectives.

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