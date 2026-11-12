First Breach Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Company to host its first earnings call on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / First Breach Inc. (NASDAQ:FBDT) ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, today announced that it will host its first earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after market close on Monday, November 16, 2026, and to issue a press release summarizing its third quarter results before the call.

Conference Call and Webcast

Toll-free dial-in 888-506-0062

International dial-in 973-528-0011

Participant access code 568241

Live listen-only webcast Access webcast registration: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3174/54817

Management will host a question-and-answer session following its prepared remarks. Investors may submit questions in advance by emailing fpogubila@integcom.us .

Replay

The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company focused on manufacturing match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and developing next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: First Breach Inc .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, future events, future performance, business prospects, growth initiatives, acquisitions, market opportunities, capital resources, operational objectives, and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs regarding future developments and their potential effect on the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in economic, business, market, competitive, regulatory, technological, legal, and geopolitical conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; access to capital and financing; customer demand; industry developments; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

For additional company updates, follow First Breach on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-inc.-announces-third-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-cal-1250447