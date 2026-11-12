Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Blast Resources Inc. (CSE: BLST) (FSE: O0E) (OTCQB: BLSRF) ("Blast" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Yackulic, P. Geo., as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Yackulic will succeed James Casey Forward, who will remain with the Company as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Yackulic, who joined Blast's Board of Directors in August 2026, brings more than 20 years of uranium exploration and resource development experience in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Most recently, Mr. Yackulic served as Vice President, Exploration at Denison Mines Corp., where he directed exploration strategy across an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects. Prior to Denison, he spent approximately 12 years with Cameco Corporation in progressively senior technical and management roles.

Throughout his career, Mr. Yackulic has led successful uranium exploration programs, including the team responsible for the discovery and delineation of the high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit. His extensive experience in exploration strategy, project advancement and resource development will be instrumental as Blast continues to advance its flagship Wales Lake Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan.

Andy Yackulic, incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am excited to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at Blast Resources and build upon the Company's progress in the Athabasca Basin. The Wales Lake Project represents an exciting opportunity in one of the world's premier uranium jurisdictions. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to advance our exploration strategy, evaluate new opportunities and create long-term value for shareholders."

Casey Forward, outgoing Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Andy into the role of Chief Executive Officer. His extensive technical expertise, leadership experience and proven track record in uranium exploration make him exceptionally well suited to lead Blast through its next phase of growth. I look forward to continuing to support the Company in my role as Chief Financial Officer and working alongside Andy as we advance our projects and pursue new opportunities."

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Forward for his contributions and leadership as Chief Executive Officer and looks forward to his continued involvement as Chief Financial Officer.

About Blast Resources Inc.

Blast Resources Inc. (CSE: BLST) is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of uranium projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region. The Company's flagship Wales Lake Uranium Project is situated along the Patterson Lake Corridor, in proximity to significant uranium deposits, including the Arrow and Triple R deposits.

Blast is committed to advancing its uranium exploration assets through disciplined exploration programs and identifying opportunities to create long-term shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Andy Yackulic, P. Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Blast Resources Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future exploration activities, advancement of the Wales Lake Uranium Project, evaluation of potential opportunities and plans to create shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, among others, risks associated with mineral exploration, commodity prices, availability of financing, regulatory approvals and general market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323688