The strategic partnership appoints VNet as Quantropi's integration, localization, commercialization and service partner in Vietnam, alongside a new Quantum Secure Key Distribution (QSKD) Readiness Assessment Program.

Ottawa, Ontario and Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Quantropi Inc. ("Quantropi"), the Canadian dual-use cybersecurity company behind the QiSpace quantum-safe key platform, and VNet Joint Stock Company ("VNet") today announced a strategic partnership marking Quantropi's entry into the Vietnam market. Under this agreement, VNet will market, integrate, deploy and support Quantropi's QiSpace solutions in Vietnam.

Quantropi and VNet mark their strategic partnership at the Senior Executive Roundtable in Hanoi on November 3, 2026.

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The partnership aligns with Vietnam's national direction for post-quantum security. On July 6, 2026, Prime Ministerial Decision No. 125/QD-TTg approved the scheme "Development of Quantum-Resistant Cryptographic Systems for the 2026-2035 Period." The scheme aims to enhance national cyber defense capabilities, safeguard digital sovereignty and support Vietnam's growing digital economy. Vietnamese enterprises and organizations that begin planning their transition now will set the pace in their sectors.

Quantropi's QiSpace solutions run as software on organizations' existing infrastructure, with no specialized hardware required. QiSpace solutions include Quantum Secure Key Distribution (QSKD), Secure Boot, Firmware Signing and Networking for IoT, Tactical Communications & Secure Video for Defense, and the QiSpace SDK for Application Security.

"We are pleased to work alongside VNet as Vietnam continues to demonstrate leadership in planning for the next generation of cryptographic resilience," said James Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of Quantropi. "VNet brings the market knowledge, integration expertise and relationships to help Vietnamese organizations assess their readiness and adopt quantum-safe upgrades on the infrastructure they already run. Together, we are making that transition practical, step by step."

Alongside the partnership, the two companies launched the QSKD Readiness Assessment Program to help Vietnamese enterprises and organizations assess and harden their security posture immediately against Harvest Now, Decrypt Later attacks. To support engineers, researchers and enterprises, VNet also hosts three online resources: an information portal (quantum.vnet.vn), a testing sandbox (quantum-sandbox.vnet.vn) and a community forum (quantum-forum.vnet.vn).

The companies publicly presented the partnership and readiness program on November 3, 2026, at BMC Hall in Hanoi during the Senior Executive Roundtable "Post-Quantum Cybersecurity: Data Governance Challenges & Implementation Roadmap for Enterprises and Organizations in Vietnam." Co-hosted by Vietnam Economic Times (VnEconomy), Quantropi and VNet, the event brought together leaders from diplomatic missions, regulators, industry associations, technology groups and banks.

"Vietnam has a valuable opportunity to take an active role in developing and deploying advanced security technologies, rather than relying only on imported solutions," said Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Chairman of VNet. "Our partnership with Quantropi combines proven quantum-safe technology with VNet's local integration and service capabilities, so Vietnamese enterprises and organizations can prepare for the post-quantum era with confidence."

The VNet partnership builds on Quantropi's Strategic Collaboration Agreement with MIMOS Berhad in Malaysia, announced in October 2026. Quantropi is a NATO DIANA-validated innovator and NATO-approved supplier, with 13 granted patents, 9 pending patents and more than 45 peer-reviewed publications. QSKD has been integrated with Nokia's Security Management Server in Kirq by Numana, Canada's national quantum testbed.

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About VNet JSC

Established in May 2001, VNet provides information technology and telecommunications solutions that support government management, enterprise operations and consumer needs. With a highly qualified, dedicated team, VNet has built a strong presence in Vietnam's information technology and telecommunications sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the partnership and planned activities in Vietnam. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Quantropi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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