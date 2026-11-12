At the Zuri-Invest Night at the AURA in Zurich, host Jochen Staiger shares his view on the commodity markets: "We are in a real commodity cycle. The train has just left the station." He covers: Why silver is at an inflection point: India plans to import 6,500 tonnes, about 25% of annual production, in just six months. Why mining stocks are trading at bargain valuations despite record margins. Copper and uranium in structural deficits, with a copper target of $13/lb. Record short positions, using UEC as an example. Tokenized access to physical uranium. Using his point-and-figure charts, Staiger lays out his targets: gold at $6,200 in 2027 and $10,100 over the next four to five years; silver at $118 in 2027 and $303 adjusted for inflation. He closes by comparing the size of the metals market with the value of the big tech companies. Gold Silver Copper Uranium Mining ZuriInvestNight Commodities Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the speaker and do not constitute investment advice. Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Copper Kupfer Uran Uranium General Knowledge and Market Information Market Analysis & Research Zuri Invest Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV