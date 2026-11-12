New York Stock Exchange: Kraft Heinz Casts Spotlight on its NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update

Kraft Heinz Casts Spotlight on its NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 12th
- Kraft Heinz celebrates its recent move to the NYSE
- CEO Steve Cahillane called the NYSE a 'natural home' for the company.
- Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) began trading on the Exchange in September.
- NYSE Listings Director Chris Bergan will join NYSE Live to discuss the mechanics for companies moving to the Exchange.
- Kraft Heinz will host its Investor Day at the Exchange today
- Senior executives will outline the company's strategy to deliver sustainable, volume-led profitable growth.
- Management will also share its financial milestones through 2029 + initial expectations for 2027.
- Kraft Heinz reported approximately $25 billion in net sales in 2025.
- Redwire wins contract to support NASA's Moon Base efforts
- The space + defense tech company was selected to provide an integrated power generation system, located near the lunar south pole.
- This comes days after astronauts successfully installed and deployed the eighth and final Redwire-built Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) wing on the International Space Station.
- Mike Gold, President of Redwire Space, will join NYSE Live to discuss power as a foundational component of a sustainable lunar presence.
Opening Bell
Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) celebrates its listing on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Trinity Capital (NYSE: TRIN) celebrates its listing on the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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