New York Stock Exchange: Kraft Heinz Casts Spotlight on its NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update

Kraft Heinz Casts Spotlight on its NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 12th

Kraft Heinz celebrates its recent move to the NYSE CEO Steve Cahillane called the NYSE a 'natural home' for the company. Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) began trading on the Exchange in September. NYSE Listings Director Chris Bergan will join NYSE Live to discuss the mechanics for companies moving to the Exchange.

Kraft Heinz will host its Investor Day at the Exchange today Senior executives will outline the company's strategy to deliver sustainable, volume-led profitable growth. Management will also share its financial milestones through 2029 + initial expectations for 2027. Kraft Heinz reported approximately $25 billion in net sales in 2025.

Redwire wins contract to support NASA's Moon Base efforts The space + defense tech company was selected to provide an integrated power generation system, located near the lunar south pole. This comes days after astronauts successfully installed and deployed the eighth and final Redwire-built Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) wing on the International Space Station. Mike Gold, President of Redwire Space, will join NYSE Live to discuss power as a foundational component of a sustainable lunar presence.



Opening Bell

Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Trinity Capital (NYSE: TRIN) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kraft-heinz-casts-spotlight-on-its-nyse-listing-nyse-content-update-302937939.html