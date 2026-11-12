Your Next Bank Customer Might Not Be Human: Feedzai Helps Banks Spot AI Agents at the Front Door

New capabilities give banks a single view of trust across cybersecurity, identity and fraud, so they can tell whether a human or an AI agent is behind each session

NEW YORK and LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai, the global leader in AI-native financial crime prevention, today expanded its Digital Trust solution to help banks detect AI agents accessing customer accounts. The expansion sets the stage for agentic detection at scale: stronger device persistence, a fraud score built on Feedzai's network view and shared intelligence, and cryptographic device binding that creates a triangle of trust between the customer, their device and the bank. These same pillars also deliver value on their own, helping banks remove unnecessary step-ups, cut authentication costs, and strengthen protection against MFA bypass.

A successful login does not mean a session can be trusted. AI agents can sign in with valid credentials, and criminals exploit compromised devices, account recovery, and social engineering to manipulate real customers. Feedzai's Digital Trust combines endpoint, device, behavioral, and network signals to assess risk before login and throughout the customer journey.

"A leading agent detection strategy starts with a foundation banks can trust: protected signals, cryptographic device recognition and network intelligence," said Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer at Feedzai. "Personal and malicious agents can look very similar. Our latest advancements in Digital Trust help banks tell them apart, blocking unwanted agents and trusting the ones their customers choose to use."

Building the foundation for agentic trust

Recognizing an AI agent starts with knowing the device, trusting the signals you can gather, and the intent behind every session. Feedzai's Digital Trust's persistent device fingerprinting and network signals recognize returning activity over time, while its risk score draws on Feedzai's network view and shared intelligence to surface signals a single bank could miss. Cryptographic device binding ties each session back to a known customer and device, so banks can see who an agent is acting for.

These capabilities give banks the foundation to detect and manage AI agents at scale. Feedzai's Digital Trust identifies agents by combining the signals they declare about themselves with device fingerprinting and behavioral signals that reveal automated activity. Once an agent is recognized, banks can trust returning user-agent relationships and avoid challenging them again where their policies allow, while keeping full control over which agent activity is allowed and how customer consent is handled. Feedzai will continue to expand its agentic detection capabilities in the coming months.

Stronger authentication, fewer step-ups

Another key benefit of the release is stronger human authentication with less reliance on SMS one-time passcodes. Cryptographic device binding links the customer, their device and the bank, so a trusted device can act as a possession factor and reduce the cost and risk of OTPs. Feedzai's Digital Trust also protects passkeys against bypass attacks by confirming that a registered device is present and checking it for signs of compromise or social engineering. That protection covers login, account recovery, new device enrollment, and call center authentication linked to a digital session.

"Overreliance on weak multifactor authentication (MFA) is prevalent: 95% of banks use MFA, with one-time passwords (OTPs) sent via SMS as the most commonly cited method by Gartner clients," said Vatsal Sharma, Director Analyst on the Banking team at Gartner. "However, growing tactics like social engineering, SIM swapping, and phishing can bypass such MFA, creating a false sense of security and requiring layered controls."

Results:

44% more fraud detected using shared signals in the highest-risk 0.1% of sessions, with no increase in false positives

using shared signals in the highest-risk 0.1% of sessions, with no increase in false positives 6,000 fewer unnecessary authentication challenges per million logins compared with competing technology

per million logins compared with competing technology 41% fewer SMS one-time passcodes, drastically lowering authentication costs

Learn more at https://www.feedzai.com/blog/digital-trust-ai-agents/.

About Feedzai

Feedzai powers trust in global finance. We protect people and payments using trusted AI to detect and prevent financial crime, fraud, and money laundering in real time, so money moves safely. Every year, the world's top banks, payment networks, and acquirers use Feedzai's technology to safeguard more than one billion consumers and $19 trillion in payment volume. Learn more at feedzai.com.

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