New Safeguard Global Research Finds Worker Uncertainty Complicates Global Hiring Plans

Despite CFO confidence in global hiring, lower levels of interest among US and UK workers - plus concerns about pay and benefits - could force greater competition for talent among employers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While 96% of CFOs believe their organization is ready to hire across borders, just over half (57%) of workers are willing to work remotely for an overseas company, according to a new report in the Global Hiring Confidence Series from Safeguard Global, a pioneer in global workforce enablement and employer of record (EOR) solutions.

Based on a survey of over 1,200 workers in the US and UK, the report, "The Global Hiring Confidence Series: What Workers Really Want - and Expect - from Global Employment," builds on Safeguard Global's CFO report, released in August. Findings from the new report uncover worker uncertainty around how employers handle hiring overseas, which could create additional hurdles for employers seeking global talent.

Besides the 57% who would consider a remote role with an overseas employer, 42% of workers would consider moving abroad for a role. Competitive domestic job markets are contributing to workers' willingness to consider relocating overseas for a role, but employers must address employee concerns if they hope to increase interest in international employment opportunities.

Worker concerns are driving uncertainty for remote global work

While 83% of CFOs previously surveyed are confident their organizations can manage global contracts, payroll, taxes, and benefits for remote workers based in other countries, most workers do not feel the same way. At least 85% of workers are concerned about an employer's ability to correctly handle or provide:

Tax deductions

Employment protections comparable to those offered by companies operating domestically

Job security

Employers seeking global talent should be aware of these concerns. They should also note that they can boost worker confidence in a remote role by offering a salary bump. With 47% of workers ranking a higher salary well above other enticements, employers should factor this into their global hiring plans. The preference for a higher salary also creates a strong counterargument to general employment trends that suggest flexibility and culture have overtaken salary as the top worker priorities.

Global relocation requires more than an attractive offer

Two in five (42%) workers would consider relocating for work, but an attractive offer and seamless transition are table stakes. At least 50% of workers would require the following before accepting a job that requires relocation to another country:

Employer pays moving expenses (58%)

Employer handles visa/immigration issues (57%)

Significantly higher salary (52%)

Temporary housing (51%)

Better benefits (50%)

Regardless of compensation, a clear dealbreaker for many workers when thinking about global jobs is geopolitical instability. Nearly three in five (59%) workers would only consider accepting a job overseas if there were no active or recent geopolitical crises in the area. Similarly, 40% of CFOs say it has made their organizations more cautious about hiring globally.

"While workers are open to global work opportunities, they're concerned over whether overseas employers can deliver the same level of benefits, job security, and reliability that they have come to expect from domestic employers," said Bjorn Reynolds, founder and CEO of Safeguard Global. "As companies increasingly look beyond borders to find the talent they need, finding the right employee is only half the equation for successful global hiring. International employers also need to convince workers that they can offer the same or better support than that offered by local organizations. Employers who can't will have a hard time competing for international talent."

Download the full report to learn more.

About the Study

This report is based on a survey of 2,000 respondents across the US and UK, including sentiment from 1,268 working adults. The survey was conducted by Dynata and commissioned by Safeguard Global. Respondents were asked how they feel about taking jobs with companies headquartered outside their home country, or that require them to move abroad, and what would make those opportunities feel secure and appealing.

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global enables global expansion without the risk. As a pioneer in global workforce enablement and employer of record (EOR) solutions, Safeguard Global helps organizations quickly and compliantly recruit, hire, pay, and manage teams in 187 countries and territories, without establishing legal entities. The company's technology platform is backed by over 400 local experts who deliver human support when it matters most. With a breadth of global workforce solutions that also includes HR, benefits, accounting, legal, visa and immigration, and tax services, Safeguard Global guides customers with the expertise and support they need to scale faster and hire compliantly around the world - wherever they are in their expansion cycle. Learn more at https://www.safeguardglobal.com. Follow Safeguard Global on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries: safeguardglobal@pancomm.com

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