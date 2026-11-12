Parallels RAS 22 Strengthens Security and Simplifies Application Delivery and Access Across Hybrid IT Environments

New release strengthens endpoint security, increases visibility into remote sessions and simplifies access to applications and files across hybrid environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a leading global provider in virtualization and cross-platform solutions, today announced Parallels RAS 22, introducing continuous endpoint security checks, session recording and playback, simplified corporate file access and support for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Hybrid environments. The new capabilities help IT organizations secure access to business applications and desktops while improving visibility, simplifying administration and supporting greater flexibility across hybrid infrastructure.

As organizations extend access to corporate applications and data across employee-owned devices, contractor endpoints, and hybrid infrastructure, IT teams face growing pressure to maintain security without adding complexity for users or administrators. They need greater confidence in the devices connecting to corporate resources, better oversight of sensitive access, and more flexibility over where applications, desktops and data reside.

Parallels RAS 22 addresses these challenges by bringing additional security controls, operational visibility and hybrid deployment capabilities into a unified application and desktop delivery platform. The release introduces continuous device posture checks, session recording and playback, streamlined access to corporate files, and support for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Hybrid environments.

"Securing enterprise access is no longer just about authenticating users at login. IT teams need to understand the security posture of the devices connecting to their environments, maintain visibility into sensitive sessions and retain flexibility over where applications and data reside," said Elena Koryakina, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Parallels. "With Parallels RAS 22, we're extending security and oversight throughout the user experience while making it easier for organizations to manage application delivery across existing and emerging infrastructure. Our goal is to give IT teams more control without creating more complexity."

Strengthening security with continuous device posture checks

Parallels RAS 22 introduces client device posture checks that help organizations assess endpoint security before granting access and continue evaluating device compliance with administrator-defined policies during active sessions.

IT administrators can define policies based on device security characteristics, including antivirus status and operating system and browser versions. These capabilities are particularly relevant for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and contractor environments, where organizations may not directly manage every endpoint connecting to corporate resources. By assessing device posture before and during access, IT teams gain greater visibility into potential endpoint risks and more control over which devices can access business applications and desktops. This helps organizations strengthen access security without requiring every user to work from a centrally managed device.

Improving visibility and oversight with session recording

Parallels RAS 22 adds session recording and playback capabilities, giving IT teams a way to review user activity within remote application and desktop sessions.

For organizations managing access by contractors, third parties and other users working with sensitive resources, session recording provides additional oversight of remote activity. IT and security teams can review recorded sessions to support auditing, incident investigation, and troubleshooting. The result is greater visibility into how remote resources are accessed and used, helping teams investigate issues and support internal governance requirements.

Simplifying corporate file access using existing infrastructure

Parallels RAS 22 introduces File Access, allowing users to access files stored on SMB network shares through the Parallels RAS User Portal and open them directly in published applications.

A new Files area in the User Portal lets employees browse and open files from existing SMB shares alongside their published applications and favorites, creating a more unified experience for accessing the resources they need.

For IT teams, File Access builds on existing SMB infrastructure rather than requiring deployment of a separate file-access solution. This helps simplify the user experience while allowing organizations to continue using established corporate file storage.

Managing hybrid environments with greater consistency and flexibility

This enables organizations to combine Azure-managed virtual desktop services with workloads hosted on their own infrastructure, providing additional flexibility over where desktops and data reside.

For enterprise IT teams balancing infrastructure, operational and data-location requirements, AVD Hybrid support helps create a more consistent management and user experience across hybrid environments. The enhancement builds on Parallels RAS's flexibility in application and desktop delivery, giving organizations more options as their infrastructure requirements evolve.

"The introduction of Azure Virtual Desktop Hybrid reflects a growing recognition that enterprise IT modernization cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach," said Filippo Vanara, Research Manager, Worldwide Enterprise Client Computing Platforms at IDC. "Organizations need to balance cloud innovation with existing infrastructure investments, data sovereignty requirements and operational realities. While Microsoft provides the foundation for hybrid virtual desktop delivery, solutions such as Parallels RAS can play an important role in helping IT teams simplify management, streamline operations and realize greater value from their hybrid environments."

Additional enhancements for security, user experience and IT operations

Parallels RAS 22 also includes improvements designed to reduce day-to-day friction for administrators and users, strengthen access controls, and improve operational visibility.

Security and access : More flexible public IP access policies, SAML as a second authentication factor, trusted farm verification, gateway resilience and API rate limiting, and protected session tunneling for Linux and iOS/iPadOS clients.

: More flexible public IP access policies, SAML as a second authentication factor, trusted farm verification, gateway resilience and API rate limiting, and protected session tunneling for Linux and iOS/iPadOS clients. User experience : True Coherence improvements for Mac, including a more native Dock experience and live application previews, alongside enhancements to clipboard image transparency, keyboard layout synchronization, time zone redirection and redirected-drive operations.

: True Coherence improvements for Mac, including a more native Dock experience and live application previews, alongside enhancements to clipboard image transparency, keyboard layout synchronization, time zone redirection and redirected-drive operations. Administration and operations : Agent updates during Drain Mode, RDSH uptime visibility, autoscaler workload visibility, configurable Grafana dashboards, User Portal load-balancing improvements and additional administrative enhancements.

: Agent updates during Drain Mode, RDSH uptime visibility, autoscaler workload visibility, configurable Grafana dashboards, User Portal load-balancing improvements and additional administrative enhancements. Application delivery and compatibility: Updates to supported operating systems and SQL Server versions, along with MSIX application launch-parameter improvements.





Together, these updates help IT teams manage environments more efficiently while providing employees and contractors with a more consistent, natural experience when working with remote applications and desktops.

The latest release of Parallels RAS version 22 is available immediately. Customers can upgrade from previous versions or explore Parallels RAS through a free trial at www.parallels.com/ras/remote-application-server/.

For a full overview of what's new in Parallels RAS 22, please visit www.parallels.com/products/ras/whats-new/.

About Parallels

Parallels is a leading global provider in cross-platform and virtualization solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to securely access applications and data on any device, anywhere.

Parallels operates two core businesses. Parallels Desktop enables individuals and organizations to run Windows applications on Mac computers, providing a seamless, native-like experience without changing devices or disrupting workflows. Parallels Workspace Solutions deliver simple, flexible, and secure virtual applications and desktops through Parallels RAS, Parallels DaaS, and Parallels Browser Isolation, offering a modern, cost-effective alternative to traditional VDI across hybrid and cloud environments.

Together, Parallels helps customers reduce complexity, streamline IT operations, improve security, and deliver a seamless user experience across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and the cloud and emerging application models. To learn more, visit www.parallels.com.

© 2026 Parallels International GmbH. All rights reserved. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. iPadOS, Mac and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android and ChromeOS are trademarks of Google LLC. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. Grafana is a registered trademark of Grafana Labs. Windows, Microsoft Azure, Azure Virtual Desktop, SQL Server and MSIX are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.parallels.com/about/legal/.

Ashley Ruess

ashley.ruess@parallels.com