Mises Institute Spotlights Sound Money Defense League Director Jp Cortez in The Misesian

Three-page feature highlights Cortez's sound money advocacy, legislative accomplishments, and early involvement with the Mises Institute.

AUBURN, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / The Mises Institute has featured Sound Money Defense League Executive Director Jp Cortez in the September/October 2026 edition of The Misesian, the Institute's print publication, highlighting his work advancing sound money legislation across the United States.

The three-page piece, part of a series featuring prominent alumni of the Mises University program, spotlights Cortez's career in sound money advocacy, the growing momentum behind state-level monetary reforms, and the role the Mises Institute played in shaping his intellectual development.

During the interview, Cortez discussed the Sound Money Defense League's efforts to remove taxes and regulatory barriers that discourage Americans from saving and transacting in gold and silver.

Since 2014, the League has worked on hundreds of pieces of legislation across the country. In 2026 alone, nearly three-dozen states considered more than 100 sound money bills, reflecting growing legislative interest in monetary alternatives.

"At the state level, the growth and the interest in these policies have been tremendous," Cortez told The Misesian. "We started in 2014, and at the time, there were not many states considering this."

The interview also addresses federal efforts to audit America's gold reserves, including the Gold Reserve Transparency Act, legislation championed by the League alongside Congressman Thomas Massie and Senator Mike Lee. Cortez has also worked with Money Metals to promote the bipartisan SILVER Act, which would amend the Commodity Exchange Act to address the geographic concentration of precious metals backing U.S. futures contracts near New York City.

A graduate of Auburn University, Cortez is also a multi-time Mises University alumnus, the Institute's educational program in Austrian economics. He also participated in the Austrian Economics Research Conference in 2014 and 2015 and several one-day economics seminars. He credited those experiences with inspiring his career in sound money advocacy.

"It was a life-changing experience for me," Cortez said. "Many years later, I can look back and pinpoint this experience as the one that launched me on this now more-than-a-decade-long career fighting for and advancing the principles of sound money."

The feature follows Cortez's participation as a speaker at the Mises Institute's Mises Circle in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The full interview, published on pages 24-26 of the September/October 2026 issue of The Misesian, is available at Mises.org.

About the Sound Money Defense League

Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan project working nationally since 2014 to promote and defend gold, silver, and sound money policy at the state and federal level. The League also publishes the annual Sound Money Index, a one-of-a-kind scorecard that ranks all 50 states by their sound money policies, and the Sound Money Review, a scholarly journal dedicated to principles of sound money. Learn more at SoundMoneyDefense.org.

media@soundmoneydefense.org

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

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