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DW

WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker:
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 08:51
73,15 
-0,48 % -0,35
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.11.2026 15:38 Uhr
67 Leser
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DP World: Transforming Trade: Creating Opportunities Beyond the Port With Maricausas

Empowering Local Entrepreneurs and Strengthening Communities in Callao

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Transforming trade goes beyond moving goods and connecting markets. It also means creating opportunities for local businesses and supporting the communities surrounding port operations.

Through its Emprende program, DP World supports local entrepreneurs in Callao, helping them develop the skills and resources needed to build sustainable businesses.

For Maricausas, a family-run restaurant in Callao, the program provided support to transform part of the owner's home into a business, along with practical training on how to manage and grow it.

By investing in entrepreneurship and helping small businesses build a foundation for long-term success, DP World is contributing to economic opportunities that extend beyond the port and into the local community.

Transforming trade means empowering local entrepreneurs and creating opportunities for lasting growth.

Watch the video to discover how DP World's Emprende program is helping Maricausas turn an entrepreneurial ambition into a business and build a better future for the family behind it.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/transforming-trade-creating-opportunities-beyond-the-port-with-maricausas-1250507

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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