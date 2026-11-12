Royal Caribbean International: ROYAL CARIBBEAN CELEBRATES LEGEND OF THE SEAS IN VETERANS DAY NAMING CEREMONY

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CELEBRATES LEGEND OF THE SEAS IN VETERANS DAY NAMING CEREMONY

The vacation brand welcomed the Icon Class ship to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and honored the service of military veterans alongside Legend's godmother, retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori J. Robinson

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean officially welcomed Legend of the Seas to its next chapter in delivering the world's best family vacations with a naming ceremony* on Veterans Day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joined by Legend's godmother, retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori J. Robinson, Royal Caribbean honored the service and sacrifice of U.S. veterans while carrying out the time-honored maritime tradition of bestowing safekeeping upon the ship, its crew and vacationers. Following its inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean, the newest Icon Class ship will sail 6-night Western Caribbean and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations visiting the top-rated Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas and more must-see destinations.

"Being named godmother of Legend of the Seas and taking part in the naming ceremony alongside my family is a tremendous honor," said Gen. Lori J. Robinson, godmother of Legend of the Seas. "At its heart, Legend is about bringing people together and creating meaningful moments with those we love most. Holding this ceremony on Veterans Day makes the occasion even more special as we recognize the service members, veterans and military families whose commitment and sacrifice help protect those precious moments with loved ones."

Beyond officially naming the ship, the event paid tribute to the thousands of people whose work made Legend of the Seas possible. During the ceremony, Gen. Robinson participated in Royal Caribbean's maritime tradition by blessing the ship, its dedicated crew and the vacationers who will create memories on the ship for years to come. The Nov. 11 celebration also recognized veterans, active-duty service members and military families across the world with a special tribute.

"The naming of Legend of the Seas marks an important milestone for Royal Caribbean Group as we continue to advance our mission of delivering the best vacations in the world," said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Legend represents the innovation, imagination and unwavering commitment to excellence that define the unforgettable experiences we create for millions of vacationers. We are especially honored to welcome Gen. Lori J. Robinson as godmother whose service embodies courage, integrity and dedication."

Across eight neighborhoods, Legend delivers the ultimate family vacation with a lineup of unrivaled experiences across thrills, relaxation, dining and entertainment. Vacationers of all ages can experience the most dining at sea with 28 options, including the immersive Royal Railway - Legend Station and multi-course Hollywoodland Supper Club; seven pools; thrills like Crown's Edge - part skywalk, part zip line 154 feet above the ocean - unparalleled entertainment, including America's Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas and Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and more.

"Today is a celebration of the people who make Legend of the Seas and Royal Caribbean so special, from the dedicated crew members bringing unforgettable vacations to life every day to the veterans whose service and sacrifice we proudly recognize on Veterans Day," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. "After an incredible season in Europe, Legend is ready to introduce vacationers to the best of the Caribbean, combining the thrills, relaxation and family experiences that make the Icon Class the world's best family vacation."

Legend of the Seas will take vacationers on 6-night Western Caribbean getaways to Cozumel, Mexico, and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations to Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic, and more. Every vacation on Legend will visit Royal Caribbean's award-winning Perfect Day CocoCay, featuring crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches, a thrilling waterpark with 14 waterslides, pools, swim-up bars, an adults-only oasis, cabanas and more.

For more details on Legend of the Seas, vacationers can visit Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and signature destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas and Royal Beach Clubs in Paradise Island and Santorini, plus Royal Beach Club Lelepa coming soon.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com . For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

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